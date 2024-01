Australia’s Travis Head plays a shot during day two of the Test against West Indies at the Adelaide Oval on January 18, 2024. Photo: AFP

Australia were dismissed for 283 midway through the final session on the second day of the opening Test against the West Indies at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

The Australians lead by 95 runs after bowling the West Indies out for 188 on Wednesday.

Travis Head top scored for the home side with 119, while Shamar Joseph took 5-94 on debut.