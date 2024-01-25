Ashwin, Jadeja check England surge in first Test

England's Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root run between the wickets as India's Ravindra Jadeja watches during the first day of the first Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on January 25, 2024. Photo: AFP

Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja combined to dent England after a brisk start by the tourists in the opening Test on Thursday.

England reached 108-3 at lunch after electing to bat first at the start of the five-match series in Hyderabad.

Joe Root, on 18, and Jonny Bairstow, on 32, were batting at the break to steady the innings after England lost three wickets for five runs in five overs.

Zak Crawley, who made 20, and Ben Duckett, who hit 35, put on 55 runs and attacked with regular boundaries as they put away loose balls by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj to showcase their much-talked-about "Bazball" approach.

A highly aggressive style of play, "Bazball" is a strategy devised by England coach Brendon McCullum, who goes by the nickname Baz, and skipper Ben Stokes.

England reached 41-0 in eight overs before spin was introduced and Jadeja started with a maiden over, while Ashwin gave away just one from the other end.

Duckett kept up the charge and smashed left-arm spinner Jadeja for two successive boundaries, but fell lbw in the next over to Ashwin, who broke a breezy opening stand.

Jadeja soon took down Ollie Pope, who edged the ball to first slip to be out on one, bringing a raucous home crowd to its feet.

Crawley gifted Ashwin a second wicket when the tall opener hit the ball to mid-off and Mohammed Siraj took a low catch, which the third-umpire checked before giving it out.

Root and Bairstow, who hit five boundaries, stood firm in an unbeaten stand of 48 to survive the rest of the session, which entertained a large crowd for a weekday.

England have come into the game with three specialist spinners and Root, who also bowls. Mark Wood is their only fast bowler.