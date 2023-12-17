Ashiqur ton powers Bangladesh to daunting total in final

Ashiqur Rahman Shibli hit a marvelous century to power Bangladesh Under-19 team to 282-8 in 50 overs against the UAE in the final of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium today.

Ashiqur hit a tremndous129 off 149 while Chowdhury Mohammad Rizwan and Ariful Islam hit half-centuries as the young Tigers posted a daunting target for the hosts after being asked to bat first.

This was Ashiqur's second century in the tournament and he finished as the tournament's highest run-getter with 378 runs in five innings.

For the UAE, pacer Ayan Ahamed was the pick of the bowlers with 2-41.

Bangladesh got off to jittery start, losing opener Jishan Alam for seven inside five overs with just 14 runs on the board.

But Ashiqur and Rizwan then formed a 125-run partnership for the third wicket to change the momentum.

Rizwan departed after a well-made 60 but the momentum didn't shift as Ashiqur then formed another crucial partnership, this time an 86-run stand off 76 balls with Ariful.

It took Ashiqur 78 balls to complete his half-century, but the right-hander's strike rate improved as the innings progressed and he reached his century off 129 balls.

Ariful's innings ended on 50 off 40 balls but Ashiqur kept going and very nearly carried the bat through the innings before getting caught in the penultimate ball of the innings off Ayan.

Ashiqur's innings contained 12 fours and a solitary six and has put Bangladesh in the driving seat halfway into their pursuit of winning their maiden Under-19 Asia Cup.