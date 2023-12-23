Another shot at history for Tigresses

Bangladesh players pose for a photograph as they celebrate their seven-wicket victory, which helped them to a 2-1 series win, following the third Women’s ODI against Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur yesterday. PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

Bangladesh women's cricketers will have another go at clinching a historic maiden series win in South Africa when they take on the Proteas women in the third and final ODI in Benoni today.

Having registered a thumping 119-run win in the series opener on Saturday, the Tigresses suffered a comprehensive eight-wicket defeat in the second ODI at the same venue on Wednesday, which levelled the series 1-1.

Nigar Sultana Joty and Co managed to draw the preceding T20I series 1-1 and will look to cap off their impressive tour of South Africa with their only second ODI triumph in the country.

The in-form Tigresses, who also won an ODI series against Pakistan at home following a draw in another home series against India recently, will be hoping to better their position in the ICC Women's Championship standings where they currently sit seventh. Top six teams from the ICC Women's Championship will qualify directly for the 2025 ODI World Cup in India.

Bangladesh registered their highest-ever ODI total of 250 in the first match before a clinical bowling performance helped them set up their largest margin of win in terms of runs.

The Tigresses put on a 222-run total in the second match, courtesy of opener Fargana Hoque's second ODI ton. In the latter stage, Fahima Khatun, with her 48-ball 46, showed impetus that got the Tigresses beyond 200.

However, Bangladesh bowlers misfired in that game as three of the top four South African batters scored fifties to take their side home with almost five overs to spare.

Anneke Bosch starred with an unbeaten 63-ball 65-run knock, while openers Laura Wolvaardt (54) and Tazmin Brits (50) got proceedings going with a 106-run stand, dominating the Tigresses from the get-go.