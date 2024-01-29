Cricket
Star Sports Report 
Mon Jan 29, 2024 09:47 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 29, 2024 09:49 PM

Cricket

Anamul guides Khulna to fourth straight win 

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Khulna Tigers skipper Anamul Hauqe Bijoy led his side to a 10-wicket win over Durdanto Dhaka with a fifty in a Bangladesh Premier fixture at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday.  

Anamul put away four boundaries and a couple of maximums for his unbeaten 48-ball 58, guiding his side to a 131-run target in 14.4 overs which meant that Khulna remained the only team to keep hold of a 100 percent winning record having won four matches on the trot. 

A 50-run stand was put up by openers Anamul and Evin Lewis before the Caribbean returned to the pavilion retired hurt having suffered what appeared to be a side strain.

Lewis came out firing as he put away three fours and two sixes for a 13-ball 26 and after his return, Anamul and Afif Hossain, who was not out on a 27-ball 37, courtesy of three sixes and a four, made sure to make little fuss of the small total. 

Earlier, Khulna Tigers' Mohammad Nawaz picked up three wickets and pacers Mukidul Islam and Mohammad Wasim Jr scalped two wickets each to restrict Dhaka to 130 for nine. 

Dhaka opener Mohammad Naim smashed four sixes and two fours, top-scoring with a 21-ball 41.
 

bpl 2024
