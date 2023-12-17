Anamul falls short of fifty

Anamul Haque fell seven runs short of a half-century as Bangladesh lost their third wicket inside 12 overs with 80 runs on the board chasing 245 against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series at the University Oval in Dunedin today.

Anamul tried to pull a short delivery against debutant pacer Josh Clarkson but ended up top-edging the ball, which the bowler caught himself.

Before getting out, Anamul hit five boundaries in his 39-ball stay at the middle.

Bangladesh suffer early blows in chase

Bangladesh have lost two early wickets chasing a revised target of 245, reaching 48 after seven overs in the first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand at the University Oval in Dunedin today.

Anamul Haque, who came out to open, is batting on 28 off 24 balls and Litton Das is giving him company at the other end on one.

Soumya Sarkar got out for a duck in the first over, nicking off a delivery from Adam Milne to Tom Latham in slip.

Anamul's innings almost came to an early end in the fourth over when he was on nine when he top-edged the ball up in the air against the Jacob Duffy. But wicketkeeper Tom Blundell misjudged the flight of the ball and ended up dropping the catch.

Bangladesh reached 44-1 after six overs. But Ish Sodhi then pegged back Bangladesh in the seventh over, rattling the stumps of captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (15).

Young smashes ton to help NZ post 239-7 in 30-over contest

New Zealand opener Will Young scored his third ODI hundred to propel his side to 239 for seven in the first ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh in Dunedin on Sunday.

A rain delay of almost two hours following the toss curtailed the match to 40 overs a side. A second interruption saw overs being lost as the contest was now brought down to 30 overs each.

Bangladesh will need 245 runs to win owing to the adjusted total made by the DLS method.

Young smashed 14 fours and four sixes for his 84-ball 105-run knock, also putting together a 171-run third wicket stand with skipper Tom Latham, who scored a 77-ball 92 having put away three sixes and seven fours after Bangladesh left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam struck twice in the opening over of the innings to dismiss Rachin Ravindra and Henry Nicholls.

Mark Chapman pumped two sixes and a four in an 11-ball 20-run cameo before being runout.

Apart from Shoriful's double, Mehedi Hasan Miraz picked up one wicket when he castled Latham. A total of four runouts were seen as the hosts tried to push for runs in the latter stage of the innings.

Rain stops play after match reduced to 40 overs each

The first of the three-match ODI series was interrupted for a second time after the first delay forced the match to be curtailed to 40 over per side in Dunedin on Sunday.

New Zealand were at 108 for the loss of two after 19.2 overs when rain stopped proceedings for a second time. The first stoppage came right after the toss as the start of play was delayed for about two hours.

Kiwi skipper Tom Latham had reached his fifty as he remained unbeaten on 51 off 58 balls having put away six fours. He had opener Will Young not out on a steady 54-ball 41 at the other end.

Earlier both Rachin Ravindra and Henry Nicholls were dismissed by Bangladesh's left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam in the opening over of the innings, reducing the hosts to two down for five runs after which an unbeaten 103-run stand between Young and Latham was put together.

Bangladesh to field first in ODI opener against New Zealand

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to field first in the first of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand in Dunedin on Sunday.

The visitors went with three frontline pacers, namely Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, and Mustafizur Rahman, and will also have the option of using Soumya Sarker as the fourth seamer.

Mehedi Hasan Miraz is the lone specialist spinner but the Tigers can use the part-time off-spin of Afif Hossain if needed.

Anamul Haque Bijoy returned to the side alongside Soumya and Afif.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Soumya Sarker, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy and Will O'Rourke.