Amite hits maiden first-class double ton

Amite Hasan hooked Abdul Halim for a four through fine-leg to celebrate his maiden double ton in first-class cricket as Sylhet division dominated proceedings against Khulna Division on day two of their fourth-round fixture of the National Cricket League (NCL) at the Cox's Bazar Academy Ground today.

In a true testament to showing girt and patience in red-ball cricket, Amite faced a total of 455 deliveries, hitting 18 fours and a six, and batted over 12 hours over the course of two days before he fell to Ziaur Rahman for 213.

Along with Amite, Asadulla Al Galib also hit 115 as Sylhet declared at 496 for seven. Mahedi Hasan grabbed four wickets for 152 while Ziaur got 3 for 15 for Khulna, who reached three for no loss at stumps.

At the other game in Cox's Bazar's Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Chattogram Division were in a strong position as Shahadat Hossain Dipu and Yasir Ali strung together a 141-run unbroken stand against Barishal Division.

Dipu scored a run-a-ball 64 while Yasir reached 81 off 106 as Chattogram reached 202 for 3. Earlier, Barishal skipper Tanvir Islam managed 40 as Barishal were bowled out for 318 in the morning session with spinner Ashraful Hasan picking up four for 68 for Chattogram.

At the Shaheed Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi, Rajshahi Division were skittled out for 189 -- the exact first-innings score of Rangpur Division. Chowdhury Md Rizwan bagged three wickets for Rangpur for 30 runs while Tanbir Hayder scalped two for one run.

In reply, Rangpur reached 83 for 4 at stumps.

Shuvagata Hom contributed with an all-round performance for Dhaka Division at Sylhet Academy Ground in Sylhet against Dhaka Metro. He bagged four for 62 to help bowl Dhaka Metro out for 304 before hitting an unbeaten 60 to see Dhaka Division reach 254 for 6.