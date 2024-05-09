Alarm bells ringing for Nigar and Co

Alarm bells are ringing for the Bangladesh women's cricket team following the 5-0 humiliation at the hands of India at home, as the series showed how far the Nigar Sultana-led side is lagging behind from leading teams in Twenty20s.

The Tigresses lost the fifth and final match of the series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today by 21 runs, which was their ninth straight defeat in the format.

Although the team lost, Bangladesh actually put forth their best batting performance of the series, reaching 135-6 while chasing 157, thanks to Ritu Moni (37 off 33 balls) and Shorifa Khatun (28 off 21).

Bangladesh could only score 36 runs in the Powerplay for the loss of two wickets whereas India were 51-1 after six overs.

The slow start followed by the loss of a couple of more wickets meant the Tigresses were reeling at 52-5 at the halfway point of the innings, and were already out of the match.

Nigar commended Ritu and Shorifa for their positive approach while accepting that the top-order lacked intent.

"Batting is the area we need to work on. We need to work on our approach and intent in batting," Nigar said in the post-match presentation.

Bangladesh will next play the Women's Asia Cup in Sri Lanka in June and then take part in the Women's T20 World Cup later in the year as hosts. After the poor series against India, Bangladesh now need to go back to the drawing board and figure out how to avoid the same fate.