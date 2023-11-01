Akbar hits maiden first-class ton in Dambulla

Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali proudly holds the ICC U-19 World Cup trophy after leading his side to a thrilling three-wicket victory over India in the final at Potchefstroom, South Africa. PHOTO: ICC

Akbar Ali, the 2020 U-19 World Cup winning captain of Bangladesh struck a maiden first-class ton in the second four-day game for Bangladesh Emerging side against Sri Lanka Emerging side at Dambulla today.

The young Tigers put on a lower middle-order resistance following an early slump yesterday at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, losing five wickets for 54 runs.

Akbar first put up a 96-run stand for the sixth wicket with Rakibul Hasan, who scored 36 off 119 deliveries. Akbar would then put on another stand of 76 with Pritom Kumar in a solid start to the day's proceedings after the batting slump yesterday.

The seventh-wicket stand is unbroken and Bangladesh are yet to lose a wicket on day two as the day's play progresses. Akbar is unbeaten on 110 off 187 deliveries, laced with 11 fours and two sixes. Bangladesh are 224 for six in 81 overs before match was delayed due to wet ground conditions.

Akbar have not scored a first-class ton in NCL or BCL yet. Selector Abdur Razzak informed The Daily Star that the ton would be counted as a first-class ton after having confirmed with the match referee.

All wickets to fall in the Bangladesh innings have been taken by 23-year-old right-arm pacer Chamika Gunasekara. Earlier yesterday, bad light stopped play with Bangladesh reaching 153 for six.

The first four-day game ended in a draw after Sri Lanka reached 69 for five in chase of 350 in the fourth innings.