Afghanistan unveil squad for Asia Cup

Afghanistan have announced their Asia Cup squad mixed with seasoned campaigners and emerging players all set to be led by their star player Rashid Khan.

The team will take on Hong Kong, China in the opening game of the tournament, beginning from September 9.

Afghanistan squad: Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.