Afghanistan recover after early dismissal of Zadran

Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran during their only Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on February 2, 2024. Photo: AFP

Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran was out for a second-ball duck Friday at the start of the one-off Test against Sri Lanka with the tourists 90-2 at lunch.

Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi had made 11 by the break in Colombo while Rahmat Shah was on 48 and nearing his fourth Test half-century.

Sri Lanka sent the visitors in to bat and Asitha Fernando trapped Ibrahim leg before wicket on the second ball of the game.

But a 57-run stand between Noor Ali Zadran and Rahmat Shah steadied the innings and parried a determined seam attack.

Left-arm seamer Vishwa Fernando took a return catch to dismiss Noor, who fumbled an attempt to flick the ball on the leg-side.

Noor, making his debut at the age of 35, made five boundaries in his knock of 31.

Shah, who has featured in all of Afghanistan's eight Test matches, defended well and managed seven boundaries.

The match, which is not part of the World Test Championship (WTC), will be followed by three ODIs in Kandy and three T20 matches in Dambulla.