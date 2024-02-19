Cricket
Star Sports Report 
Mon Feb 19, 2024 10:05 PM
Last update on: Mon Feb 19, 2024 10:11 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Abu Hider stars with fifer as Rangpur beat Barishal 

Star Sports Report 
Mon Feb 19, 2024 10:05 PM Last update on: Mon Feb 19, 2024 10:11 PM
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Rangpur Riders pacer Abu Hider Rony starred with a five-wicket haul to help set up a one-wicket win over Fortune Barishal in a Bangladesh Premier League contest in Chattogram on Monday.  

Playing in his second match in the ongoing edition, Hider picked up five wickets for 12 runs as he delivered the season's best individual bowling effort to restrict Barishal to 151 for nine. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In reply, Rangpur made difficult work of their chase as they reached their target with one wicket in hand and three balls to spare.

Opener Brandon King smashed a 22-ball 45 laced with four sixes and two fours and Shakib Al Hasan put away four boundaries and a maximum for a 15-ball 29-run cameo. 

Barishal's Obed McCoy and Mehedi Hasan Miraz picked up one wicket each.

Related topic:
bpl 2024Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Mayers cherishes his Chattogram link on BPL debut

1d ago

The concern ahead of T20WC summarised by BPL

1w ago

Shakib, Mahedi help Rangpur to 18–run win over Chattogram 

3d ago

High-scoring games always pleasing for batters: Neesham

4d ago

A lot of Bangladeshis play cricket in Oman, says Bilal

1w ago
|বাণিজ্য

নিয়মের বাইরে অতিরিক্ত ব্যয় ১৮ নন-লাইফ বিমা কোম্পানির

১৮টি নন-লাইফ বিমা কোম্পানির দাবি নিষ্পত্তির সক্ষমতা কমে গেছে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

নগরীর সমস্যা নিয়ে পোস্টার: মামলা ছাড়াই গ্রেপ্তার কবি শামীম আশরাফ কারাগারে

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification