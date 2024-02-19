Abu Hider stars with fifer as Rangpur beat Barishal 

Rangpur Riders pacer Abu Hider Rony starred with a five-wicket haul to help set up a one-wicket win over Fortune Barishal in a Bangladesh Premier League contest in Chattogram on Monday.

Playing in his second match in the ongoing edition, Hider picked up five wickets for 12 runs as he delivered the season's best individual bowling effort to restrict Barishal to 151 for nine.

In reply, Rangpur made difficult work of their chase as they reached their target with one wicket in hand and three balls to spare.

Opener Brandon King smashed a 22-ball 45 laced with four sixes and two fours and Shakib Al Hasan put away four boundaries and a maximum for a 15-ball 29-run cameo.

Barishal's Obed McCoy and Mehedi Hasan Miraz picked up one wicket each.