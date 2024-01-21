Cricket
Sports Report
Sun Jan 21, 2024 11:00 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 21, 2024 11:36 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

2024 will be my best ever year, says Bijoy

Sports Report
Sun Jan 21, 2024 11:00 PM Last update on: Sun Jan 21, 2024 11:36 PM
Anamul Haque
Khulna Tigers captain Anamul Haque. Photo: Khulna Tigers Facebook

Khulna Tigers skipper Anamul Haque Bijoy missed out with the bat in his team's opening game in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) against Chattogram Challengers on Saturday, but that didn't matter as his side went onto win the game by five wickets.

Despite making just nine runs in his first outing this year, Bijoy feels that 2024 will be his best year ever, revealing it in a promotional video recently.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"It's an outstanding feeling, one that I can't describe in words, to be a part of the BPL. I feel this year is going to be the best year of my career," said Bijoy.

The cricketer from Kushtia spoke about his goal of reaching the final with Khulna this season and also revealed his love for beef chui jhal, a Khulna delicacy.

"In the breakfast I like to have oats while beef chui jhal is my favourite food from Khulna," he said.

Bijoy also said that his favourite movie is the famous Bollywood flick 'Three Idiots'.

Related topic:
cricketAnamul HaqueBPLKhulna Tigers
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Shakib Al Hasan

Khaled takes four as Shakib's Rangpur hobble to 134-9

1d ago

Batters struggle bar Bijoy, Anik

Sluggish Mahmudullah gearing up for the launch?

Lack of franchise culture robbing BPL of its identity

1w ago
Curtly Ambrose

Ambrose lauds urge to produce sporting wickets in BPL

6h ago
দায়িত্ব পেলেন প্রধানমন্ত্রীর ৬ উপদেষ্টা
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রধানমন্ত্রীর শিক্ষা ও সংস্কৃতি উপদেষ্টা কামাল, অন্যরা আগের পদে

ড. কামাল আবদুল নাসের চৌধুরী ছাড়া বাকি পাঁচজন এর আগের মেয়াদেও প্রধানমন্ত্রীর উপদেষ্টা হিসেবে দায়িত্ব পালন করেছেন।

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঘন কুয়াশায় আরিচা-কাজিরহাট নৌপথে ফেরি চলাচল বন্ধ, স্বাভাবিক পাটুরিয়া-দৌলতদিয়া

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification