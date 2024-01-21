2024 will be my best ever year, says Bijoy

Khulna Tigers skipper Anamul Haque Bijoy missed out with the bat in his team's opening game in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) against Chattogram Challengers on Saturday, but that didn't matter as his side went onto win the game by five wickets.

Despite making just nine runs in his first outing this year, Bijoy feels that 2024 will be his best year ever, revealing it in a promotional video recently.

"It's an outstanding feeling, one that I can't describe in words, to be a part of the BPL. I feel this year is going to be the best year of my career," said Bijoy.

The cricketer from Kushtia spoke about his goal of reaching the final with Khulna this season and also revealed his love for beef chui jhal, a Khulna delicacy.

"In the breakfast I like to have oats while beef chui jhal is my favourite food from Khulna," he said.

Bijoy also said that his favourite movie is the famous Bollywood flick 'Three Idiots'.