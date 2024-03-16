Organisaitons tackle inflation squeeze by introducing ‘Pay-To-Work’ policy

Sixty-two percent of employed youth now feel unemployed because they need to take huge loans to buy depression medication. Photo: Tim Gouw

February has passed but employees at several major business firms have still not received any yearly increment or contract renewal. Employees are having difficulty making ends meet, what with rice and essentials doubling in price. Transport costs have gone up even though diesel price has been reduced by Tk 0.75.

"When we were children 75 paisa could buy two goats, so I do not see why people are complaining," stated the State Minister for Growth and Sustainability Aaajob Sikder. Goats everywhere are relieved that 75 paisa, much like Bangladeshi rap music, is not what it used to be.

A new "Pay-To-Work" policy is currently being implemented by many organisations in the country. Employees will be charged a nominal fee to continue to work in the firm.

"Jobs are a commodity. You have to pay to keep them just like your Netflix account," weighed in Tanvir Sultan MPhil, a well-known marketing philosopher.

With the Ramadan price-spiral already in effect, many employees at a newspaper are resorting to eating office memos and the daily newspaper to stay alive.

"I saw on reels that paper is made from plants. Currently, our paper is cheaper than a half kilogramme of brinjal," explained a visibly distraught Hasan Mollah who works as a graphics designer at The Daily Everyday.

"We are all in this together, everyone is impacted. The policy is aimed at reducing the inflationary price hikes. I myself have not bought any new car this year even after petrol prices dropped by Tk 4. Life is not a bed of roses for us CEOs."

Some confused employees are not sure who and how this policy is supposed to help. "Of course, we are serving our core employees. When they pay to continue working, the job becomes that much more desirable," explained Shahzia Samreen, CEO of Dreary Straps Leather.

Abida Harif, senior HR, explained, "Employees are sitting in an air-conditioned room. They use the elevator to go down one floor to the canteen. They are provided with computers and internet. Some even have windows to stare out of for hours to tackle existential dread. All this is a service they would not get otherwise. This has costs and the employees need to pay a small fee to avail this service."

Many organisations in Dhaka, Sylhet and Rajshahi are implementing this policy, but not in Chattogram. They refuse to accept high prices of essential food because they still have frozen leftover mezban meat from last year to see them through.