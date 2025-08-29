It's a national crisis

Rights groups express alarm over surge in child rape cases; urge urgent govt action

Calling the sharp rise in child sexual abuse across Bangladesh a "national crisis", rights groups have urged the government to take urgent and coordinated action.

They expressed deep concern over the situation following new data from rights body Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), which shows that cases of child rape increased by nearly 75 percent in the first seven months of 2025 compared to the same period last year.

Alarmed by the surge, three child rights organisations -- Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF), Save the Children in Bangladesh, and Plan International Bangladesh -- made the call in a joint statement yesterday.

They made several recommendations, which include strengthening law enforcement and accountability, creating a child-sensitive justice system, promoting prevention and protection in communities, ensuring safe learning environments, formulating a national child protection strategy, raising awareness of child helplines, and encouraging responsible media reporting.

"The rising number of child rape and sexual abuse cases is a national crisis and must be addressed through a multi-sectoral response. Behind every number is a child whose life has been irreparably harmed and a family struggling with trauma, stigma, and the pursuit of justice. Many incidents remain unreported or unresolved, reflecting systemic failures in protecting children," the statement said.

"The future of Bangladesh depends on the safety and well-being of its children. The trauma of an unsafe environment hinders development and leaves lasting impacts. Protecting them from violence is not optional; it is our moral, legal, and national duty," it added.

The organisations called for urgent measures to ensure all reported cases are promptly investigated and perpetrators brought to justice without delay.

They stressed the need for strict monitoring systems to track the progress of the cases, expansion of child protection social workers, and stronger services to provide support to survivors, such as the Child Helpline 1098 and Child Protection Units (CPU).

They also demanded full implementation of recent legal amendments, including completing investigations within 15 days and trials within 90 days.

They also emphasised the need for stronger oversight of child welfare boards at national, district, and upazila levels to ensure all relevant child protection authorities are functioning effectively.

For a child-sensitive justice system, they urged the establishment of child-friendly courts and legal procedures, as well as legal aid and comprehensive psychosocial support for survivors and families.

The groups also called for nationwide awareness campaigns to challenge social stigma, promote children's rights, and encourage prompt reporting of abuse.

Community-based child protection committees should be strengthened to detect risks early, respond effectively, and intervene before abuse escalates, they said.

They further demanded zero tolerance for harassment in educational institutions, including schools and madrasas, as well as confidential reporting systems and strict disciplinary measures against abusive staff.

A national child protection strategy should integrate law enforcement, education, healthcare, and social services to safeguard children's safety and dignity, the organisations emphasised.

They urged raising awareness of helplines such as 999 and 1098 for immediate reporting of abuse and called on the media to report responsibly to avoid victim stigmatisation while highlighting trials and convictions to ensure justice and accountability.

ASK data shows that from January to July this year, 306 girls were reportedly raped, up from 175 cases during the same period in 2024. Among them, 49 victims were between 0 and 6 years old, while the rest were between 7 and 17. Cases were not filed in 152 instances, leaving many victims outside the justice system.

The statement warned that the actual number of cases is likely much higher, as many cases remain unreported.

Citing Bangladesh Mahila Parishad data, it noted that 60 percent of all rape cases involve children under 18.

Boys are also victims, with ASK recording 30 cases during this period, though the true figure is believed to be much higher, the statement also said.

The statement was signed by Shaheen Anam, executive director of MJF; Suman Sengupta, country director of Save the Children in Bangladesh; and Kabita Bose, country director of Plan International Bangladesh.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Strengthen law enforcement, ensure accountability

Complete probes within 15 days, trials within 90

Establish child-friendly courts, legal procedures

Formulate national child protection strategy

Strengthen services like Helpline 1098 and Child Protection Units

Launch awareness campaigns to fight stigma, promote abuse reporting

Enforce zero tolerance for harassment

in schools, madrasas