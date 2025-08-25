‘Engaging all, including Myanmar govt and Arakan Army, to resolve Rohingya crisis’

Khalilur Rahman says refugees seek a dignified return with rights restored and accountability ensured

National Security Adviser and High Representative for the Rohingya Issue Khalilur Rahman today said the Stakeholders' Dialogue has once again reflected the Rohingyas' clear and unmistakable yearning to return to Myanmar.

They want to return to their homeland with dignity and safety, with the restoration of their rights and accountability for atrocities committed against them, he said.

To address the ongoing crisis, he said, he has been maintaining engagement with all key actors, including the Arakan Army and the Myanmar government.

"A solution cannot be achieved by leaving out any important actor. Negotiations must involve everyone in order to be effective. If one party is excluded, any agreement reached is likely to fail or collapse," he said, while addressing the concluding session of the international conference, "Stakeholders' Dialogue: Takeaways to the High-Level Conference on Rohingya Situation", held in Cox's Bazar.

Khalil also underscored the historic participation of the Rohingya community at the dialogue, marking the first time they collectively presented their perspectives under one roof.

"The upcoming UN High-Level International Conference on the Rohingya issue will be held on September 30 at the UN Headquarters. In preparation, we organised this dialogue to hear the voice of the Rohingya directly. This was historic," Khalil said, noting that Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus opened the session with a seven-point proposal expected to shape discussions at the UN meeting.

Khalil highlighted six major issues raised during the dialogue, including Rohingya aspirations for safe, dignified, and permanent return to Myanmar.

He stressed that international aid is declining, which is threatening essential services such as food, healthcare, and education.

Trust between parties, he said, remains essential for a sustainable solution, and the dialogue marked a significant step in fostering confidence among stakeholders.

Khalil raised concerns over the criminal activities inside Myanmar that threaten regional stability.

He also clarified that ICC processes are ongoing and do not require acceleration from Bangladesh. Bangladesh has submitted lists for approximately 800,000 Rohingya, with Myanmar confirming over 1,80,000 as eligible for return, and further verification is ongoing, he added.

The dialogue also highlighted systematic persecution, and discriminatory laws such as the 1982 Citizenship Law as root causes of the crisis. Panelists cited ongoing human rights violations in Rakhine, including indiscriminate attacks, arson, mass killings, rapes, and forced conscription by both the Myanmar Armed Forces and the Arakan Army.

Participants also expressed concern over the pressure on Bangladesh, particularly host communities and the environment in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char, while acknowledging Bangladesh's generosity.

They called for proactive roles from neighbouring countries, ASEAN, the UN, and concerned partners.

At the concluding session, Ismail Jabiullah, adviser to BNP chairperson, said the Rohingya crisis has placed a heavy economic and social burden on Bangladesh which must be resolved by Myanmar with active international involvement.

"I was the first camp-in-charge of Kutupalong camp in 1978 and worked alongside my Rohingya friends. The problem originated in Myanmar and has to be settled with their initiative," he said.

He welcomed the government's seven-point plan and regional engagement.

Asaduzzaman Bhuiyan Fuad of AB Party drew parallels with refugee crises in Afghanistan and Syria, calling for pragmatic solutions, including the right to work and education, while preparing for repatriation.

Mia Golam Porwar, secretary general of Jamaat-e-Islami, said, "Jamaat will remain firm in supporting humanitarian assistance, justice, and a sustainable solution for the Rohingya crisis."

Akhter Hossen of the National Citizen Party expressed solidarity, saying, "We want justice for the Rohingyas. They must be given food, education, and basic rights until their safe return to Myanmar is ensured."