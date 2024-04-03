Don't rent out houses to Rohingyas, Cox's Bazar SP warns landlords

Md Mahfuzul Islam, superintendent of Police of Cox's Bazar, has warned of strict action against the landlords who will rent houses to Rohingyas.

Citing Rohingyas alleged involvement in adduction and drugs smuggling , the police official said the refugees are carrying out such activities by staying at rented houses.

"Stop renting them houses. Legal action will be taken against landlords if anyone rent out houses to Rohingyas," he said while addressing a crime prevention meeting as the chief guest held at Rangikhali Darul Ulum Kamil Madrasa ground organised by Teknaf Community Policing Forum today.

The SP also alleged that some locals are also colluding with the Rohingyas in kidnapping people.

"No miscreants will be spared," he warned.

He sought cooperation of the locals in suppressing crimes.

Additional Superintendent of Police of District Police Rafiqul Islam, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ukhia Police Station Shamim Hossain, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Teknaf Model Police Station Osman Gani were also present at the meeting.

Abduction in recent time raised alarmingly in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar.

Both locals and Rohingyas have been blamed for the abduction and releasing ransom from the villagers.

According to data, in the last one year, 103 people, including 52 local residents and 51 Rohingyas, were abducted from the hilly areas of Teknaf. Most of them had to pay ransoms for their release.