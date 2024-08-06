Bodies of 10 Rohingyas washed ashore in Teknaf

At least 10 bodies washed ashore at a beach in Teknaf after a boat carrying Rohingyas from Myanmar capsized in the Bay of Bengal this (Tuesday) morning.

The victims include seven women, two men and a child, said locals.

The incident happened around 9.30am when the boat carrying Rohingyas fleeing from Myanmar overturned at the bay near Habibchhara area under Sadar union of Teknaf due to rough sea, said Adnan Chowdhury, upazila nirbahi officer of the upazila.

Some of the Rohingyas could swam ashore. Locals so far recovered 10 bodies, he added.

Locals, quoting who survived the boat tragedy, said there were 29 Rohingyas on the boat when it sailed from Myanmar escaping the civil war in their country.

Both the warring parties -- the Arkan Army and junta troops -- have been accused by rights organisations of targeting and killing Rohingyas.

Rashid Mia, UP member of Ward No. 1 of Teknaf Sadar union, confirmed the matter.

Lt Colonel Mohammad Mohiuddin, commanding officer of Teknaf BGB-2, said he heard about the incident.