Bangladesh to press for permanent Rohingya solution at upcoming New York conference

National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman highlights issue at diplomat briefing

Bangladesh wants an urgent and permanent solution to the Rohingya crisis -- something that the government wants to highlight in the upcoming high-level conference on Rohingya in New York on September 30.

Khalilur Rahman, national security adviser and high representative of the chief adviser on Rohingya affairs, said this to media after briefing diplomats based in Dhaka at the Foreign Service Academy today.

About 50 envoys from the foreign missions including those of the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Russia and China were present at the briefing.

The briefing was about the stakeholder conference on Rohingyas to be held in Cox's Bazar on August 24-26. Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus will inaugurate the event on August 25, eighth anniversary of the influx.

Another conference will also be held on December 6 in Qatar this year.

On the planned stakeholder conference in Cox's Bazar on August 25, Khalilur Rahman said this is part of the preparation for the international conference on the Rohingya issue that will be held at the UN on September 30.

He further said this conference is for the Rohingyas and the global community -- an opportunity to provide a roadmap for an urgent and lasting solution to this problem.

"That is why we want to bring the Rohingyas' voices -- their words, their hopes, their aspirations, their dreams -- to this conference."

More than 1.2 million Rohingyas now are sheltered in Bangladesh. Of them, nearly two lakh fled since 2023 amid intense conflicts between the Myanmar military and Arakan Army, that has further complicated the problem.

Besides, the funding for the Rohingyas has also declined. So far, commitment of more than $400 million has been received, while the total demand is $934 million.

"The most important thing is that we want an urgent and permanent solution to this problem. How long can you keep them with international aid? They have to return home. That's the real issue," Khalilur Rahman told journalists after the briefing.

He said Dhaka is getting significant responses from the international community, which should be reflected in the UN conference.

"Assistance is important. If it decreases, various humanitarian problems arise, and there are reactions among the local population. So, we are all making efforts together to ensure that aid continues, and from some donor countries we are seeing signs of new initiatives," he said.

Khalilur Rahman said it is highly challenging to continue to keep the Rohingyas in Bangladesh. They have to return.

"When the Rohingyas return, they will find their land highly fertile. Their waters are abundant with fish. At one time, we used to buy crops from them. They don't need anything from the world. So, sending them back would be beneficial for all," the national security adviser said.