Bangladesh condemns burning of Rohingya villages

Bangladesh has expressed grave concern at the recent reports of burning of Rohingya villages at Buthidaung in Rakhine, forced displacement of Rohingyas, and their forced conscription.

It also urged all warring parties in Myanmar to protect the Rohingya and ensure their safety and security.

Shanchita Haque, charge de affaires of Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva, made the call in her statement at an interactive dialogue on the situation of human rights of Rohingya held during the 56th Session of the Human Rights Council on Monday.

Referring to the recent shooting from Myanmar targeting people and property in Bangladesh, she reiterated that the internal conflicts in Myanmar must not affect the people of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has been hosting around 1.2 million Rohingya for nearly seven years despite various constraints. Sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar is the only durable solution to this crisis, Shanchita Haque said.

Bangladesh also called for sufficient humanitarian aid for the Rohingya temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh and requested the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to prioritise the Rohingya issue until justice prevailed and a sustainable situation of the Rohingya crisis is achieved.

She informed the council that Bangladesh will continue engaging with all parties concerned for commencement of Rohingya repatriation.

In this regard, she called upon the international community to invest in improving livelihood opportunities for the Rohingya to support their reintegration in Rakhine.

At the dialogue, High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk voiced serious apprehension over the recent escalation of violence, forced conscription of the Rohingya, and heinous war tactics in Rakhine.

The 56th session of the UN Human Rights Council commenced in Geneva on June 18 and will continue till July 12.