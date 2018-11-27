 Khaleda Zia's participation: 'HC verdict reflects govt’s intention'
Home Politics
06:36 PM, November 27, 2018 / LAST MODIFIED: 07:33 PM, November 27, 2018

HC verdict reflects govt’s intention: Fakhrul

He says following a ruling on convicts’ participation in polls

Share this with

Copy this link
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir talks with media on Tuesday, November 27, 2018. Photo: Star

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has criticised the High Court order that stops the path of the convicts with more than two years in jail from participating in the election.

“The verdict reflects the government’s will and it is not acceptable to the people,” Fakhrul came up with the remarks while talking to reporters at BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s Gulshan office in Dhaka this afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the High Court said a convict sentenced for more than two years in jail cannot contest the election, even if an appeal is pending with the court. The court came up with the observation in line with Article 66 (2) (D) of the constitution.

The court also said the convict can only run for candidacy after a five-year term after completion of the jail term.

Fakhrul said the verdict was given to resisting BNP-led 20-party alliance and Jatiya Oikyafront from participating the election. The verdict will raise question among the people, he added.

“The government has used the court to keep Khaleda Zia away from the election. We are aggrieved over the verdict and are rejecting it,” the BNP leader said.

The High Court bench of Justice Mohammad Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Hafizul Alam passed today’s order while rejecting petitions filed by five BNP leaders seeking suspension of their conviction in graft cases.

The five BNP leaders are: Amanullah Aman, Dr AZM Zahid, Abdul Wadud Bhuiyan, Abdul Wahab and Mashiur Rahman

They filed separate petitions under section 426 of criminal offence with the High Court seeking stay orders on the lower court verdicts in the graft cases filed against them.

Related Topics

Related Stories

Stay updated on the go with The Daily Star Android & iOS News App. Click here to download it for your device.

The Daily Star Breaking news alert on your phone

Grameenphone:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 22222

Robi:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2222


Banglalink:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2225

Find more information on SMS subscription

Leave your comments

Comment Policy

Top News

View More

More from Politics

30 Workers Party aspirants submit nominations
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam talks on Khaleda Zia's election participation
Khaleda cannot contest polls: AG
JP gets 47 seats from grand alliance
BNP nominates 800 candidates
Bangladesh national election 2018
No restriction on waz mahfil ahead of polls: EC

Share this with

Copy this link

Top News

View More

Related Stories

Latest from Star Live
Daily Star Bangla

    In case you missed it

    Rohingya crisis A concern for the region
    Rohingya crisis: A concern for the region
    Change Maker: Dragon fruit kindles hope
    From land of death, despair
    The Joy of Cropping
    Violence in Rakhine: India keeps off the Bali declaration

    Multimedia you may like
    Today's Gallery (2018.11.26)
    Today's Gallery (2018.11.25)
    Today's Gallery (2018.11.24)
    Today's Gallery (2018.11.23)
    Today's Gallery (2018.11.21)
    Today's Gallery (2018.11.20)
    Top