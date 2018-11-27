HC verdict reflects govt’s intention: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has criticised the High Court order that stops the path of the convicts with more than two years in jail from participating in the election.

“The verdict reflects the government’s will and it is not acceptable to the people,” Fakhrul came up with the remarks while talking to reporters at BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s Gulshan office in Dhaka this afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the High Court said a convict sentenced for more than two years in jail cannot contest the election, even if an appeal is pending with the court. The court came up with the observation in line with Article 66 (2) (D) of the constitution.

The court also said the convict can only run for candidacy after a five-year term after completion of the jail term.

Fakhrul said the verdict was given to resisting BNP-led 20-party alliance and Jatiya Oikyafront from participating the election. The verdict will raise question among the people, he added.

“The government has used the court to keep Khaleda Zia away from the election. We are aggrieved over the verdict and are rejecting it,” the BNP leader said.

The High Court bench of Justice Mohammad Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Hafizul Alam passed today’s order while rejecting petitions filed by five BNP leaders seeking suspension of their conviction in graft cases.

The five BNP leaders are: Amanullah Aman, Dr AZM Zahid, Abdul Wadud Bhuiyan, Abdul Wahab and Mashiur Rahman

They filed separate petitions under section 426 of criminal offence with the High Court seeking stay orders on the lower court verdicts in the graft cases filed against them.