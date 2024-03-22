What does the Kate Middleton gossip tell us about our society?

If social media is anything to go by right now, a certain demographic—that includes myself—is gripped by the mysterious situation surrounding Kate Middleton. The unfortunate reality of dysregulated systems that guide a significant number of us to our smartphones first thing in the morning and last thing at night, means that we find ourselves asking "What's happening to Kate Middleton?" multiple times throughout the day. A friend responded to one of the many Instagram posts that I shared on my stories, saying "this [Kate Middleton saga] is my Roman Empire." The term was popularised after a viral tiktok trend in which a shocking number of men said they thought of the Roman Empire every day. Since then, it has been used to describe any obsession one might have. Like most hyper-fixations of the internet, theories about what's really going on with the British princess will inevitably, first slow down in its rate of production, and then fade out of the public consciousness altogether. We hope that by then, there is corroborative evidence of Kate Middleton's health and well-being.

While this chapter of pop-culture which presents itself as an ongoing royal mystery may lose its relevance completely one day, the way it has engaged public consciousness is indicative of the nature in which we form connections and contribute to the promulgation of stories: our collective penchant for gossip. I particularly became attuned to this effect the day TMZ shared what they purported to be a video of Prince William and Kate. Every video on my "Tiktok for you" page after that, has alternated between deep-dives proving and disproving the authenticity of that video.

Celebrity gossip takes the same elements from gossip about people in our real lives and encapsulates it in a protected bubble. In other words, we have no stake in it, although the phenomenon of parasocial relationships can make us feel otherwise. — Madiha Athar Khan

Both sides presented their arguments with equal fervour, and just when I thought I had made up my mind, I'd change my mind. I no longer knew what to believe, which added to the mystery and heightened the need to know what really happened. Regardless of which side held the truth, there was an eerie feeling of gaslighting taking place, despite the absence of ill-intent.

It is said that the word gossip originated in Old English as "god-sibb," the term for godparents of one's child or the parents of one's godchild. It went through many evolutions as words do, and it is suggested that the word continued to be associated with childbirth, to refer to the kind of conversations other women might have during what were essentially social events at that time. Eventually, the word gossip wears the current definition: conversation about other people. It also adopted negative connotations and as an act, a feminine tag, even though many studies show that men are just as likely to gossip. Every woman that I know, gossips. Some of us don't shy away from admitting it, while others, understandably, due to social pressures and perhaps internal shame, deny any involvement with it. However, scientific and behavioural studies have posited that there may actually be positive aspects about and motivations behind gossiping. For example, a 2012 study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that people who were actively able to gossip about a person or situation, experienced a calming effect.

Gossip is thought to be an evolutionary byproduct of humans being emotional creatures who seek connection and safety. It can lead to the release of serotonin and oxytocin in your body, though that may be a more likely result of the friendship that is usually a prerequisite for the gossip to take place. Researchers have suggested that gossip could have been used as a survival mechanism, in a way that is not wholly unlike the utility that it provides today. There is a level of vulnerability and openness involved that can help establish trust. Gossip can reveal information about people and situations that you can protect yourself from or avoid. It can help form an understanding of your own preferences and if stripped down to its objective merits, gossip can be a useful tool for you to navigate the surroundings you exist in. It can help you figure out the ways in which the people around you—whether that's your workplace, school or social circle—operate, think, and understand what they value and who they are. You can then solidify your own judgments about similar issues (with any amount of external help that you might need) and make informed decisions on where you want to place yourself and how you want to show up. Just like in the old days, gossip today still contains revelatory information about who holds power. To add to that, a 2015 study published in Social Neuroscience found that there was more activity in the prefrontal cortex of the brain—a part essential in helping us handle complex social behaviours—of people hearing gossip.

Celebrity gossip takes the same elements from gossip about people in our real lives and encapsulates it in a protected bubble. In other words, we have no stake in it, although the phenomenon of parasocial relationships can make us feel otherwise. I have always been intrigued by facets of pop culture and it is certainly not restricted to the current moment. Another friend asked me, "What's with the obsession with the monarchy?" I was surprised, both because I am not obsessed with the monarchy (or so I tell myself; I haven't watched The Crown) and because I didn't realise that this is not fascinating material for everyone. I have been similarly obsessed with other, temporary, pop culture events—Adele's divorce album, Ariana Grande and her links to Spongebob (even though I am not a fan of her music), allegations made by Jonah Hill's ex girlfriend and his exploitation of therapy speak (I have learnt a great deal about mental health through Jonah Hill: first, from a documentary he made about his psychiatrist and then the surrounding public discourse about the problematic language he used in order to justify his actions which were misogynistic and controlling), the fact that both Harry Styles and Ranveer Singh wore dresses on the cover of Vogue. The point here is that these topics that are deemed to be meaningless facts about people who have nothing to do with our lives can actually be insightful reflections of what the broader society values and how its effects can trickle down to the lives of individuals. The moral value of a celebrity's action is almost irrelevant because it tends to lead to thoughtful and analytical discussions (many of which I find sharing with my friends on social media, leading to further interesting conversations in our actual lives) about the action: how it's being contextualised by the public perception, whether it deserves criticism, appreciation, or a more nuanced outlook.

Celebrities and non-celebrities alike have a right to privacy and do not deserve malice. Experts affirm that gossip which leads to no social learning, such as rude comments about somebody's looks, is undoubtedly harmful. The same 2012 study that found heart rates decrease in people when they actively gossiped, saw their subjects' heart rates increase when they heard negative details about their peers. Becoming the target of gossip is at best unpleasant, and at worst, a gateway to being shunned, or relationships and health deteriorating. Equally, how much someone gossips can reflect that person's level of insecurity. Being surrounded by people who are eager to ruminate about a particular individual or group can be draining and can often lead to regrettable decisions and conversations.

We exist in an age of being bombarded with information, much of which we would have liked to not know at all, or not know to be true. Then, when we come across something that intrigues and entertains us, it's only natural to become immersed in it, especially when the topic in question, such as the disappearance of Kate Middleton, has all the elements of solving a puzzle. At the same time, we are incredibly susceptible to mindless distractions that can lead to addictive habits. So in short: gossip is only human. But it is our personal responsibility to remain accountable to our own actions.

Madiha Athar Khan is a columnist for The Daily Star and a technical writer at Optimizely. She also leads the Art for Soul movement. She can be reached at [email protected]

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

Follow The Daily Star Opinion on Facebook for the latest opinions, commentaries and analyses by experts and professionals. To contribute your article or letter to The Daily Star Opinion, see our guidelines for submission.