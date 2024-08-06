Victory and vandalism: Why we never learn

August 5 is being touted as a second liberation day. Your timelines during the day were probably that of people celebrating this momentous occasion. Heck, you were probably out there snapping cool photos for your Insta to showcase your photography skills, or use this moment in history as a time to meet your friends and hang out outside, parading around the national flag. We were celebrating the end of difficult times after all, but let me ask the obvious and all-important question; how is this really over? Why are we shamelessly going for an inappropriate victory lap when all we did was just show up at the starting line? Why are we using this critical moment to pose for selfies to post on social media on the streets and not start enacting the long-term changes that are needed immediately? Why, instead of remaining calm, have we resorted to shameless looting and wanton violence and vandalism?

Sheikh Hasina, earlier yesterday, stepped down from her role as PM, and left the country, in the face of insurmountable opposition from student and civilian protesters heading towards Dhaka demanding her resignation. The moment this news broke, what did we do? We stormed the PM's official residence and the Jatiyo Sangsad building. And what did we do there? We ransacked Gono Bhaban! Social media was awash with pictures of Dior travel bags, television, refrigerators, fans, chairs, sofa sets, etc. Heck, even random cushions and ducks and chickens were not spared from the looting! People were swimming and fishing in the lakes surrounding her residence! How did a supposed revolution turn into a Black Friday shopping rush and a picnic?! What did the looting prove? Believe it or not, it proved the toppled regime right, that we, the people, cannot be trusted. We always speak in judgemental tones, asking how government officials could ever resort to greed and corruption; how are we any better? The people took one look at the stuff in her residence and started ransacking it. If we can't handle our greed, how could we expect others to handle theirs?

Another deplorable scene that I witnessed were photos of people standing atop the statue of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and defacing and damaging it. It's become quite a well-circulated picture on social media. Why? What did that statue do to you? Let's not forget that he was instrumental in our War of Liberation against the then Pakistan regime. People have also resorted to breaking statues in different areas of Dhaka, including the Dhaka University area. Most deplorable of all though, they even torched and ransacked Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Dhanmondi Road-32! If you think that defacing these monuments sends a message, it absolutely does, just not the one you think. It shows that when left to our devices, we will always choose anarchy and destruction like uncivilised people.

Now, everything I described so far; you could perhaps rationalise in your own head as somehow getting even with the old establishment (you'd be dead wrong, but still). However, what sufficient rationale can you provide that justifies attacking temples and minority communities? What was their fault? Remember the slogan, "Lakho shahid er rokhte kena deshta karo baaper na"(the country liberated by sacrificing the blood of hundreds of thousands of people does not belong to anyone's father)? In a similar manner, the nation doesn't simply belong to Muslims; a lot of other faiths call this nation home and have given their lives to protect it. It is your civic duty to do right by them and defend them from crazed individuals during this time of unrest.

Our country is now in a very perilous situation. Currently, with no government in place, there is a power vacuum, one that can be easily utilised against us. Because there is no acting government at this moment, the nation is in a state of confusion and lawlessness. While we can do (and are doing) plenty to damage the precarious situation ourselves, we are also leaving ourselves open to conspirators, with agendas. Now is not the time to parade down the streets with ducks, fish, and Dior luggage. An interim government needs to be formed as soon as possible to bring some semblance of law and governance back to the country and set it towards the path of recovery. Make no mistake, these last few weeks have been brutal for the country, and if we continue our premature victory celebrations, we are in for really tough times. Our student martyrs didn't give up their lives just so you can post your faux protester vibes and antics of climbing up on Metro Rail tracks on Facebook stories, or be content with making off with the former PM's cushions from Gono Bhaban. This was merely the first step in a long road ahead towards a stable, fair, and just nation. Once we get there, you can celebrate away, whether you were actually in the movement, or at home sharing memes.

Intisab Shahriyar is sub-editor for Star Lifestyle at The Daily Star.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

