'The nation we envision': Five Bangladeshi students from the US share their dreams

Placards displayed by Bangladeshi students at Cornell University's Arts Quad in the US on July 20, 2024, expressing solidarity with the anti-discrimination movement in Bangladesh. PHOTO COURTESY: SHAH MOHAMMAD FAHIM

One year after the fall of the Hasina regime, five Bangladeshi students at Cornell University, US, reflect on a nation in transition and envision a future beyond fascism.

Health and nutrition

Bangladesh has made remarkable progress in many health indicators over the years; however, health services still rank at the top of public dissatisfaction. Several critical reforms are essential.

First, the country should introduce and strengthen a comprehensive referral system to ensure seamless patient transitions between primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare facilities. Reform efforts should prioritise primary care, especially in urban areas where disparities exist for low- and middle-income citizens. Slum residents, in particular, experience severe undernutrition and limited access to essential women's health services, highlighting the urgent need for targeted interventions.

Additionally, Bangladesh must confront the increasing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as diabetes, hypertension, heart diseases, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, mental health disorders, and age-related neurodegenerative conditions. With the elderly population projected to nearly double by 2050, the overburdened healthcare system must prioritise specialised care for the at-risk population. Primary care facilities require substantial investments in infrastructure, diagnostic tools, and trained personnel.

Emerging technologies, especially artificial intelligence-powered wearable devices like smartwatches, can monitor vital signs, allowing early detection of potential health risks and chronic conditions. Such proactive monitoring could significantly reduce emergency hospitalisations and premature deaths while improving overall health outcomes. Aggregating data from wearables would also offer valuable real-time insights into national health trends, enabling preventive strategies rather than costly treatment approaches. However, widespread adoption requires a robust digital infrastructure. To effectively adopt digital health solutions, the country must develop a unified electronic health record (EHR) system integrating data from hospitals, primary care facilities, and wearable devices.

Advancements in AI and biomedical technology can also significantly improve nutrition outcomes. Instead of "one-size-fits-all" nutrition programmes, the country should adopt and implement precision nutrition approaches tailored to individual needs to combat deficiencies and prevent associated chronic diseases. A nationwide school-based nutritional assessment programme, the inclusion of health and nutrition education in the curriculum, and the improvement of school meal programmes are essential. This would significantly boost overall nutrition and prevent the future onset of nutrition-related NCDs.

Finally, health sector allocation should rise, from five percent to at least 15 percent of the national budget. In addition, effective policies and evidence-based public health programmes are necessary.

Shah Mohammad Fahim studies in the Division of Nutritional Sciences. He can be reached at [email protected]. Saif Mahmud studies computing and information science. He can be reached at [email protected].

The future of work

Bangladesh's demographic dividend risks becoming a liability unless its growing workforce gains access to meaningful employment. Unemployment rose from 2.49 million in 2023 to 2.66 million by September 2024, with millions more lacking formal jobs. Nevertheless, the country is already the world's second-largest supplier of online freelance workers, contributing approximately 16 percent globally. Recent surveys show many aspire to entrepreneurship, while many prefer remote work.

This signals a significant policy gap. To convert freelancers into entrepreneurs, the government must treat digital work on platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, Freelancer, and Toptal as strategic exports. Education and vocational training must emphasise digital skills, English proficiency, and client management. Collaborations between the National Skills Development Authority and industry can produce modular curricula, while scholarships and stipends should encourage enrolment of women and rural youths.

Infrastructure and regulatory support are equally critical. Reliable broadband and uninterrupted electricity are essential for remote work. The government must streamline payment gateways and establish formal partnerships with global platforms to facilitate secure financial transactions. Issuing freelancer identity cards and expanding loan access can further support digital entrepreneurship. Additionally, creating freelancing hubs with shared services, mentorship, and legal support can nurture startups.

Labour laws should also evolve to recognise digital workers, ensuring fair contracts and effective dispute resolution. Trade negotiators must advocate for cross-border data flows to secure international market access. These targeted reforms are essential to transform Bangladesh into a hub for exportable digital services, reducing the economy's reliance on sectors like the garment industry and remittances.

Ayaj Rana studies at the School of Industrial and Labor Relations. He can be reached at [email protected].

AI, robotics, and the future of communications

AI and robotics are reshaping our daily lives. While the global tech giants race ahead, Bangladesh cannot afford to remain a passive consumer of foreign technology. We must develop our own AI and robotics applications to solve unique challenges. In developed countries, firefighters deploy water drones to combat blazes and search-and-rescue robots to save lives. Drones and automated systems offer transformative solutions for Bangladesh's specific needs during floods, cyclones, and earthquakes. These devices can deliver emergency supplies to stranded communities and conduct search-and-rescue operations in areas hazardous to human responders.

AI can also be leveraged for the future of communications, which lies not just in faster internet but in seamless connections between citizens, AI assistants, and robotic systems. The government must take decisive action to transition from 4G to 5G infrastructure, enabling the high-speed connectivity essential for real-time AI coordination and robotic response systems. The country should also develop policies and allocate a sufficient budget to support innovators of digital solutions and develop AI-powered technologies in our context.

Tauhid Tanjim studies computing and information science. He can be reached at [email protected].

Rethinking adaptation planning for climate change

Bangladesh is internationally recognised as a climate adaptation leader, admired for its vulnerability-driven planning and proactive role in global climate negotiations. However, a critical paradox is: adaptation planning in Bangladesh has often prioritised technocratic solutions over climate justice, sidelining communities most at risk.

Years of dedicated efforts have led to ambitious strategies such as the Delta Plan 2100, the National Adaptation Plan, and the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan. These initiatives heavily depend on foreign investment, limiting the country's autonomy in shaping its own climate future. Consequently, they have enabled elite-led and donor-driven interventions that failed to meaningfully protect or empower vulnerable communities. Most projects remain short-term and experimental, treating affected populations as mere subjects rather than active participants.

The July uprising presents an opportunity to transform this paradigm. It creates space for climate adaptation models grounded in justice, participation, and national sovereignty. Policymakers must re-envision adaptation planning as a long-term, community-centred process, instead of launching a series of uncoordinated ventures. Local governments and frontline communities should be engaged to identify risks, set priorities, and evaluate their measurable outcomes.

The country should also diversify climate finance strategies, reducing reliance on external donors by increasing domestic budget allocations, leveraging regional partnerships, and establishing community-based adaptation funds. Planning must integrate local knowledge systems, inclusive governance, and enforceable accountability mechanisms.

However, genuine transformation demands redistribution of decision-making power, commitment to ecological and social equity, and strong political will to reject superficial solutions in favour of lasting change. The country should prioritise rebuilding adaptation planning as a tool for climate justice, not compliance, to restore dignity and reclaim national agency in the era of global climate uncertainty.

Yousuf Mahid studies city and regional planning. He can be reached at [email protected].

Views expressed in this article are the authors' own.

