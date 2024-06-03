Taking our startup ecosystem to the next level

The role of startups in driving economic growth and societal change is undisputed in developed economies—Apple, Facebook, Tesla were all once startups. Startups are vehicles through which people come together to develop a scalable innovation. While the world is adopting self-driving cars and AI assistants, Bangladeshis seem skeptical about the prospects of these ventures.

This is starkly visible in investments in local startups. In 2023, Bangladeshi startups secured $73 million, with 71.18 percent coming from foreigners, while India received over $11 billion. Before analysing this gap, it's important to understand why startups need investment in the first place.

Startups in Bangladesh are applying new technologies to add efficiency to age-old processes—from reducing fuel imports, fighting climate change to cutting food waste and improving healthcare. The startups working on education have made it easier for students in remote villages to access quality coaching through internet-enabled phones. By streamlining payments, bKash has accelerated the flow of commerce and added significant value to the life of every Bangladeshi.

These breakthroughs require dedication from some of our smartest citizens. Startups also need to collect data and run experiments to fine-tune their ideas, which require investment with no guaranteed success. Entrepreneurs must recruit talented individuals and take on the risk of building these systems, some of which can take a long time and many smart people.

The mechanism of startup investments, successful globally, differs from investing in established businesses. Startup ecosystems drive economic progress, but individual startups are high-risk, high-reward bets, unlike bonds or real estate. It is easier to gauge a building's progress than a startup's technology. Venture capitalists (VC) specialise in evaluating these businesses and estimating their success probability, but the Bangladeshi VC sector is just getting started.

Bangladeshis entrust banks with nearly all the country's capital, and the banking sector prefers lending to traditional businesses over investing in startups or VC funds. This terrible capital allocation strategy leads to many non-performing loans. The value of collateral depends on the country's economic prospects, which in the 21st century is driven by technology—the top-performing companies of the last decade have been tech firms. Our banking sector is living in the past.

In the past two years, the forex crisis and election uncertainty have severely impacted late-stage funding in Bangladesh. Top companies are starving for capital as their strategy depended on an evolving ecosystem. Since foreign VCs have shied away due to country concerns, so have local investors. The lack of late-stage activity will eventually hurt early-stage companies and restrain the ecosystem from flourishing.

If we truly commit to SMART Bangladesh and believe the startup ecosystem can transform the economy, we need a coordinated effort from different actors. One impactful government initiative has been Startup Bangladesh, which has mobilised youth and driven local funding. However, we risk losing momentum if others don't act urgently.

"Exits" have been instrumental in galvanising local investments in other countries. For any investor, a key consideration is how they will eventually sell-out of their investment. For example, the sale of Skype to Microsoft in 2011, Estonia's first exit, created a chain reaction that led to one of the fastest-growing GDPs in history. Since then, Estonia, a country with less population than Mirpur, has produced a dozen unicorns and at least two decacorns—companies valued at over $10 billion each.

The lack of exits is holding back Bangladesh. Unlike in the valley, where successes like Uber or OpenAI created thousands of millionaires, the success of bKash has not yet unleashed the funding landscape here. We are left in a chicken-egg limbo where startups cannot scale due to lack of capital, and capital avoids the ecosystem because of lack of role models and exit opportunities.

Exits happen in two forms: (i) sale of the company or (ii) listing the company in a public stock exchange or IPO, both of which return money to early investors. In Bangladesh, the number of purchasers is limited for now, but our consumer-driven economy is bound to make Bangladeshi startups attractive acquisition targets for international giants. Nevertheless, sale of the company is suboptimal. Yahoo had offered to buy Facebook in 2006 for $1 billion—had Mr Zuckerberg accepted, he would not have created the $1.2 trillion in value for his shareholders. Creating that kind of value requires pursuing an IPO and a courageous, almost fanatical, commitment to the vision.

Bangladesh Bank was visionary in establishing a fund for startup loans in 2021, but it has not had the desired impact since the banking sector did not pursue it aggressively. The central bank needs to create guidelines allowing banks to participate in the "upside" of startup investments, achievable through the use of warrants, which are common in the global venture debt industry. Powerful incentives such as reduced repo rates or lower forex purchase rates should also be linked to startup investment quotas.

The number of investments by SEC-licensed VCs has also been negligible, and there is a talent gap among these investors. The prospects are improving as there are many early-stage startups now. The skill shortage should be addressed by attracting international talent and providing training to high-potential candidates. The VCs need to collaborate with international agencies since a lot of impact funds are being mobilised for startups. Regulatory bodies need to act as catalysts and move faster. If the target is to drive $1 billion in startup investments per year, the government should contribute 20 percent.

" layout="left"]

The issue of IPOs must be addressed because without exits, it will be impossible to maintain motivation across the value chain. Bangladesh needs to send a clear message that we are self-sufficient for late-stage funding. India, Indonesia and China have been aggressive in creating new rules for startup listings and it is time that we took a similar stance. Increasing the strength of the local funding environment will automatically attract more foreign investors.

Finally, the startup ecosystem members need to collaborate vigorously. Founders should realise that macro and policy matters must align to unleash the ecosystem. Mentorship and policy advocacy have to become part of the Bangladeshi founder DNA.

The startup ecosystem has developed almost organically so far. To reach the next level, it requires a coordinated master plan. Success hinges on collective act of courage from capital allocators, regulators, and founders to enact a uniquely transformative story that makes Bangladesh a beacon of technological and entrepreneurial success.

Waseem Alim is a co-founder of Chaldal.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

Follow The Daily Star Opinion on Facebook for the latest opinions, commentaries and analyses by experts and professionals. To contribute your article or letter to The Daily Star Opinion, see our guidelines for submission.