Navigating public policy with interpretive structural modelling

The realm of public policy, a distinct subset of policies, encompasses decisions and strategies formulated and implemented by governmental bodies to address societal issues and promote the welfare of the public. Unlike policies in the private sector or non-governmental organisations, public policy is explicitly tied to governmental power and governance, focusing on managing public resources and ensuring the well-being of communities. Public policy plays a vital role in societal management, fulfilling functions such as identifying societal issues, regulating behaviour, and managing resource allocation across various domains including economic, social, environmental, and security policies. However, the complexity of modern societal challenges demands innovative approaches to policy analysis and decision-making.

Interpretive Structural Modelling (ISM) offers a structured methodology to analyse and understand the intricate interdependencies within societal issues, particularly within the realm of public policy. By decomposing complex problems and identifying key leverage points, ISM enhances strategic decision-making and facilitates inclusive policy design through stakeholder engagement. Research on ISM in public policy analysis demonstrates its effectiveness in simplifying complex issues, enabling strategic decision-making, and enhancing stakeholder engagement. The structured method of ISM facilitates the analysis and breakdown of complex policy issues and streamlines the process of identifying and ranking interventions. Studies highlight its utility in various sectors, including healthcare, energy, education, and environmental policy, showcasing its adaptability and potential to improve policy outcomes. By enabling scenario analysis and dynamic policy development, ISM supports policymakers in anticipating future challenges and modifying policies in response to evolving societal needs. The corpus of research validates ISM as a valuable instrument for formulating public policies that are better informed, strategic, and responsive. The Bangladesh government stands to benefit significantly from integrating ISM into its policymaking processes. By leveraging ISM, policymakers can foster a deeper understanding of complex issues among citizens, make more informed and strategic decisions for societal well-being, and ensure inclusive policy development that considers diverse perspectives.

Key strategies for incorporating ISM into public policy processes encompass a comprehensive approach aimed at enhancing policymaking effectiveness. Firstly, ISM facilitates an enhanced understanding of complex societal issues by breaking them down into manageable components. This enables policymakers to identify critical variables and their interconnections, fostering deeper insight among citizens and policymakers alike. Secondly, ISM supports strategic decision-making by pinpointing key leverage points within complex problem spaces. By directing efforts towards these critical areas, policymakers can maximise the impact of interventions and effectively address root causes. Thirdly, ISM promotes inclusive policy development by engaging a diverse range of stakeholders in the policymaking process. By incorporating varied perspectives, policymakers can develop more comprehensive and widely accepted policies that better address societal needs. Fourthly, ISM assists governments in optimising resource allocation by identifying critical areas of influence within complex systems. By strategically prioritising activities and resources, governments can achieve more impactful outcomes with limited resources.

Additionally, ISM enables policymakers to anticipate future challenges and opportunities through scenario modelling, ensuring that policies remain resilient and adaptable in a rapidly changing world. Lastly, ISM supports continuous improvement by facilitating ongoing evaluation and refinement of policies based on new data or changing conditions. By iteratively enhancing policies, governments can ensure their approaches remain effective and responsive to evolving societal needs. Overall, the integration of ISM into public policy processes offers a holistic strategy to navigate complexity, foster inclusivity, and drive impactful change for the betterment of society. To effectively integrate ISM into public policy processes, specialised training for public sector personnel is essential. This training should focus on equipping policymakers with the skills and knowledge necessary to apply ISM principles effectively and ethically.

Furthermore, establishing multi-stakeholder dialogue platforms and initiating pilot projects can help demonstrate ISM's potential and build momentum for its broader application across different policy areas. Partnerships with academia and research institutions can also inject innovative ideas and scholarly insight into ISM's use in policymaking, enhancing its effectiveness and relevance. A comprehensive policy framework is recommended to institutionalise ISM within the policymaking process, ensuring its systematic and ethical application across government agencies and departments. Lastly, mechanisms for regular evaluation and adaptation of ISM should be established to continuously refine and optimise its application in response to changing societal needs and priorities.

In conclusion, the strategic implementation of ISM offers governments a powerful tool to navigate the complexities of public policymaking with clarity, inclusivity, and foresight. By leveraging ISM, policymakers can develop more robust, effective, and sustainable policies that shape a brighter future for their communities and countries.

Dr Munshi Muhammad Abdul Kader Jilani is as an assistant professor at the Bangladesh Institute of Governance and Management (BIGM). He can be reached at [email protected], and His Twitter handle is @MunshiJilani

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

