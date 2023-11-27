How my visit to Taiwan helped me hope better for Bangladesh

While policymakers and the Taiwanese state have made considerable favourable decisions for the people in general, what makes these changes worthwhile are the people of Taiwan themselves. FILE PHOTO: REUTERS

I recently came back from a month-long fellowship in Taiwan which was focused on development work, expert sessions from leading NGOs, think tanks and changemakers, delving into Taiwan's learnings while it progressed as a nation. The knowledge was incredible, and the growth curve of Taiwan is particularly fascinating for me as a development practitioner based in the Global South. It is safe to say that, as Bangladeshis, we are not well-versed in Taiwan's nation-building process or its history, and I feel the situation is similar in their case (regarding knowledge about our journey as a country) as well. So everything that I came across during my fellowship was revealing information that made me compare the developmental priorities and successes of Bangladesh with those of Taiwan.

To start, Taiwan's local NGOs are not dependent on global donors, which came as a shock to me. While a few have funding from international donor agencies, almost 80 percent of Taiwan's development organisations are funded by the Taiwanese government itself or operated with the government as a partner. This is in complete contrast with the situation in Bangladesh. Taiwan surpasses many first-world countries and is a prime example of a country working towards social welfare, as the government and development partners work hand-in-hand for the betterment of the lives of citizens.

To put it simply, the Taiwanese government funds development organisations to implement projects that are aligned with national priorities. Their policies on pension, social welfare allowances, and overall social safety net programmes are part of four major national strategies through which they have established a widely distributed network of social welfare service centres and have integrated social services with government welfare programmes. For instance, they have integrated sexual and domestic violence response services (supported by the government) with assistance for high-risk households (implemented by development partners); combined suicide prevention services (also supported by the government) with psychiatric care for offenders (implemented by development partners), and have integrated the service resources of multiple ministries and agencies. Overall, Taiwan has a wholesome and well-rounded approach to not just achieving development goals, but addressing the needs of the masses and the most marginalised.

While the system may not be perfect, and I am sure Taiwanese citizens can very well spot the gaps, to an outsider such as myself, the systems and structures seem to have been developed keeping in mind the needs of the people so that no one is left behind. When I think about the numbers of NGOs that are operating in Bangladesh, the focus of their work looks skewed and they have goals that continue to be unachievable. Being one of the actors in this very tedious system, I can unfortunately vouch for this myself.

Through the naïve lenses of a tourist, the one thing that cannot go unnoticed in Taiwan is its transport system. Buses, trains, and metro services make commuting super easy.

While policymakers and the Taiwanese state have made considerable favourable decisions for the people in general, what makes these changes worthwhile are the people of Taiwan themselves. I have noticed that what makes a nation a nation, and not just a geographical location marked into a territory by those in power, is its people. People who have seen the worst, fought it and have risen above it. More than anything, the people of Taiwan seem to be how and where they are today because they wanted to build and own their identity; an identity that holds the label of Taiwan and Taiwan alone.

Perhaps change for us too is waiting to happen, waiting for our people to take matters into their own hands and ask for what is truly theirs-; for social welfare and just systems, and the basic rights to health, happiness, and growth.

Syeda Samara Mortada is a feminist activist and co-founder of Bonhishkha, a feminist organisation working to un-learn gender and creating a platform for youth to share their gender-based experiences.