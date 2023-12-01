Election dilemma and the EC's role

"Legal" and "legitimate" are two simple words: one refers to whether an act is permitted under the legal framework, and the other denotes sound reasoning and ethics. In a good governance system, these two words complement each other; they can both be applied to assess acceptability and appropriateness. And a functioning democracy simultaneously considers legality and legitimacy.

Now, talks about a functioning democracy will naturally revolve around the functionality of institutions. To elaborate, in such a democracy, public institutions—like the Election Commission—act legally and consider the legitimacy of their actions. In other words, such actions conform to both laws and social expectations.

The ruling party may feel that all its actions centring the election are legal, and that it is doing everything in light of the constitution. Employing a former bureaucrat to coordinate the election, buying SUVs for district commissioners and upazila nirbahi officers, despite the economic crisis and high inflation, and planning a major reshuffle in the field administration and police force—all these are not illegal, but may be illegitimate.

In November last year, when I was commenting on a presentation at the Global Leadership Forum of Humphrey Fellows worldwide in Washington, DC, Humphrey comrades and others present burst into laughter when I said none of the candidates that I voted for ever won a national election. It was not like I voted for the same person or political party. My inner feeling was that something was wrong with the process. While the polls held in 2008 were more or less legal and legitimate, the national elections in 2014 and 2018 only had one of the elements—legality.

To make an election legal, it has to be held on time, following the constitution and electoral process, among other criteria, while legitimacy is all about inclusion and participation of voters and parties, and how people view the election.

It is worth noting that without effective support from the government, the Election Commission will never be able to hold a legally correct and legitimate election. With a little over a month left to go before the next elections, the EC should be in full control of the administration both at national and local levels. Even though the commission is constitutionally mandated and empowered to do so, it seems to be quite reluctant to act upon that right.

The main challenge for the EC is to gain full control over the administration and win people's trust. As of now, it has miserably failed in both cases. Governments across the world want to remain in power for consecutive terms, and they either assume power through a constitutional process or through treachery, by manipulating this process. In a country like Bangladesh, where democracy is one of the high ideals of the constitution, institutions like the EC must play a distinctive role by making sure that the government is not abusing its power and manipulating the electoral process.

It has been widely argued that the last two national elections held after the elimination of the caretaker government were largely flawed. First, it lacked the participation of the voters, and second, the administration was politicised and worked in favour of the government in power.

It has also been argued that the current government has embraced widespread politicisation, particularly within the administration responsible for conducting the upcoming polls. There are reports that members of the civil administration and law enforcement agencies are taking an open stance in favour of a particular party. If such is the case, holding a free and fair election will be a hard nut for the EC to crack. The question is: does the EC have the courage to do so?

Let's examine the EC's role during the past few months, when we witnessed the birth of new political parties. While little known parties with no field existence got registration from the EC, some incumbent parties, despite meeting the required criteria, did not get registration. Needless to mention, two of the parties that were denied registration were critical of the current government. The EC might have been legally correct but failed to legitimise its action. So, when this constitutional body takes the stance of conducting the election with these so-called "king's parties," it only conforms to the legal provision but assumes a biased and illegitimate position.

The EC's call for a dialogue between parties for political consensus is commendable. Nonetheless, if the election is ultimately conducted without inclusivity and participation, democracy is likely to slide further in the country.

The EC will spend around Tk 1,600 crore for the 12th parliamentary election. This money will be generated by the exchequer of the people, who have long been waiting to go back to the good old days when voting was a festivity. To illustrate the grim picture, the Dhaka-17 by-election held in July 2023 witnessed only 11.5 percent voter turnout—the lowest in any by-election held in the last four years.

Even if one percent of voters cast their votes and major political parties decide not to participate, the upcoming polls may meet the legal criteria, but cannot be deemed as legitimate. Is the EC heading in this direction?

The pre-eminent and most powerful constitutional institution of Bangladesh must have the moral courage to choose the right part.

Meer Ahsan Habib is an IVLP and Hubert Humphrey fellow. His X handle is @meeriyadh

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

