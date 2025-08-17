Views
Sun Aug 17, 2025 08:00 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 17, 2025 08:00 PM

Most Viewed

Views
Views

Break the grip of ambulance syndicates

Sun Aug 17, 2025 08:00 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 17, 2025 08:00 PM
Death of infant in Shariatpur shows how disruptive they have become
Sun Aug 17, 2025 08:00 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 17, 2025 08:00 PM
death of newborn after ambulance fiasco in shariatpur
VISUAL: STAR

We are shocked to learn of the death of a newborn baby in Shariatpur following what appears to be a deliberate obstruction by a syndicate controlling the operation of ambulances. In a country where there is no dedicated lane for ambulances, reports of patients dying in traffic jams are not uncommon, but when a patient dies in an ambulance even before the start of a journey, it is no longer an accident. It is criminal negligence and exploitation deserving of harsh punishment under the law.

Read more

When will public hospitals be accountable?

According to media reports, the incident happened last Thursday when the newborn, suffering from breathing complications after birth, was being taken to Dhaka following doctors' advice. The family had hired a Dhaka-bound ambulance, but before it could leave Shariatpur town, a group of men linked to the syndicate stopped the vehicle, snatched its keys, and demanded that the patient be transferred to a "local" ambulance charging higher fare. For about an hour or so, the desperate parents pleaded in vain. Ultimately, the baby died inside the ambulance.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This horrific chain of events is anything but isolated, even though their outcome is not always as tragic. Reportedly, Shariatpur's ambulance services have long been held hostage by a group led by the civil surgeon's chauffeur. The superintendent of Shariatpur Sadar Hospital, while talking to this daily, claimed that the ambulance fare for a trip to Dhaka is fixed at Tk 4,000, and anyone charging higher would face disciplinary measures. But syndicate-controlled ambulances routinely charge Tk 6,000-8,000, citing extra "toll fees," despite exemptions granted at highways and even on Padma Bridge. According to a patient, if families try to hire ambulances from other districts at lower costs, they face harassment, delay, and even forced cancellations.

syndicate of ambulance owners at public hospitals
Read more

Break the syndicate of ambulance owners

Unfortunately, ambulance syndicates are not unique to Shariatpur. They are common across the country, especially around large government hospitals. These groups include hospital staff, local political actors, and businessmen who either own ambulances or control their operations. Patients are often forced into their chosen vehicles, while "non-local" ambulances are either threatened, or blocked, or extorted. Thus, a vital emergency service has been turned into an illegal enterprise preying on people at their most vulnerable. The influence of these syndicates has been further evident in the aftermath of Thursday's tragedy, as ambulance services at Shariatpur Sadar Hospital have sharply dwindled amid heightened scrutiny, leaving patients at further risk.

We urge the authorities to take stern measures against those responsible for the Shariatpur tragedy. At the same time, the government must break the grip of ambulance syndicates nationwide. There should be a clear national policy for ambulance services with strict fare regulations and effective monitoring to protect patients' rights. No one must die or suffer under such circumstances.

Related topic:
Ambulance servicesambulance syndicateChild death in ambulanceShariatpur Sadar Hospital
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Stay calm and call: Essential ambulance numbers for medical emergencies

Stay calm and call: Essential ambulance numbers for medical emergencies

1y ago
syndicate of ambulance owners at public hospitals

Break the syndicate of ambulance owners

2y ago
Children death during transport strike

Moulvibazar infant’s body to be exhumed tomorrow

6y ago

Renting Ambulance at Govt Hospitals: Patients forced to pay double

2y ago

Apple's Siri calls ambulance for baby

9y ago
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

মহাখালী পেট্রল পাম্পে আগুন, জ্যামে আটকে ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ৬ গাড়ি

জ্যাম ঠেলে ফায়ার সার্ভিসের গাড়িগুলো ঘটনাস্থলে পৌঁছাতে পারছে না বলে জানা গেছে।

১৭ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

অনুমতি ছাড়াই অ্যাম্বুলেন্স ব্যবসা চালাতেন শরীয়তপুরের সিভিল সার্জনের গাড়িচালক

৪০ মিনিট আগে