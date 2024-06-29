Biden needs to go but he won’t

Watching the first US presidential debate between Donald Trump—a convicted felon and fascist—and incumbent President Joe Biden for 90 minutes felt as painful as getting through a wisdom tooth removal. The debate, rather a debacle, has led the nation to a panic stream about its future leadership and future in general. We have been familiar with the fears about Donald Trump throughout, that he is not a legitimate choice; he spews conspiracy theories and lies like a machine gun. The debate was the earliest in electoral history—both are presumed party nominees—and in fact, the Biden campaign pushed for it to remind the public of the chaotic nature of the former president. The Biden campaign prepared for weeks in Camp David, but the result of that, was a disoriented, ridiculously incoherent Joe Biden who, more than once, could not complete a sentence.

The headlines that have followed since, have been rampant with discussions about Biden's embarrassing underperformance that have crystallised fears about his age—though only four years older than Trump—and his mental fitness to run the most powerful nation in the world. It takes a lot to overshadow Donald Trump in a negative way. For an hour and a half, Joe Biden stood on the stage, unable to answer questions, and unable to remember things he's done himself. Expected to make a strong case for why he should be re-elected, Biden did exactly the opposite. He could not respond to Trump's jabs, and just spewed a few insults—calling him "a loser and a sucker." Biden was so incredibly sluggish that it makes one wonder whether this man even makes the decisions that come out of the White House, or whether he just sits there with a group of others in the Oval Office, while his secretary of state or vice president gives him papers to sign with his executive pen.

The New York Times' editorial board has already called for Biden to step aside; Biden supporters are saying that as a patriot, Biden should put the country before himself. The US media is already analysing what would happen if Democrats open up the convention on August 19 in Chicago, and considering potential candidates like the Governor of California Gavin Newsom, Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of Michigan; Pete Buttigieg among others. But the question is: where were these candidates during the primaries? Why did none of them run rigorous presidential campaigns? Does Joe Biden run such a formidable lobby within the Democratic Party that no sane person could tell him that his time is up? While the media and reportedly some Democrats have "quietly'' considered some replacement options, support from members of the Democratic Party for Biden remains steady even after the disastrous debate.

Biden won the primaries essentially unchallenged. California Governor Gavin Newsom was seen as a front-runner for the 2024 presidential race, but he had put that to bed quickly last September, saying he has "great respect and reverence for Joe Biden as a person." After Biden's underperformance, media outlets continue to name Newsom as a potential replacement, but he himself told MSNBC, "You don't turn your back because of one performance. What kind of party does that?" The sort of issues that Biden presented on that debate stage in Atlanta don't simply happen overnight. One can say he is not like this everyday, that he had a bad night, but he must be like this some days—and that itself is a huge issue for a commander in chief at such a critical time for the US, and the world. Anderson Cooper asked Vice President Kamala Harris, "is this the Biden you work with everyday," and she responded rather defensively, citing all his accomplishments.

The huge game changer that the media is pushing for, would realistically have to come from Joe Biden himself, and his party. He would have to say, "I can't do this job," and release all the delegates he has accumulated, which would open the field for dozens of candidates. It would be chaotic; it could reveal factionalism and cracks in the Democratic Party, but that chaos would perhaps serve the US better than four years of Donald Trump, who has vowed to be a "dictator" from day one.

By the looks of it however, Joe Biden has shown no indication to gracefully step down. After the debate, he appeared in North Carolina, and did what he does best: honestly address his own shortcomings, seem relatable and say, "I know how to do this job." He started by stating, loudly, squinching his forehead, "Folks, I know I'm not a young man…I don't walk as smoothly as I used to. I don't debate as well as I used to." But he made it clear that the "stakes are too high," and invoked familiar tactics, saying like millions of Americans, "when you get knocked down, you get back up."

What's clear for now, is that the Biden campaign is rushing to control the spiraling speculations of "the beginning of the end." But that is a short-term solution. If Biden is this rusty today, what will he be after four years, if elected? There are many, many questions to ask and consider for the Democratic Party. Reportedly, influential donors have pressured Biden to step aside. The hope among Democrats that this round of panic can fizzle out is not impossible, and it is unclear how much this will affect voter decision. But the possibility that this could get worse, and Biden could lose to Trump, is just as real too.

The main factor favouring Biden is that a vote for Biden is a vote against Trump. When Biden says the stakes are too high, it is because he genuinely believes that he is the only person who can beat Donald Trump, because he did it in 2020. But things have changed since then; Biden himself is not the person he was three and a half years ago. Though the US economy has done well under his administration, Biden isn't assertive enough to reap a winning electoral strategy out of it. Biden's foreign policy missteps, especially in regards to the genocide perpetrated by Israel in Gaza, will have swayed some young voters, and Arab voters in swing states like Michigan.

Donald Trump used "Palestinian" as a slur and said Israel should "finish the job," but all of that has gone into the background. He said ridiculous things about abortions, and Roe v Wade, but that's not what commentators or the media are talking about. Instead, pro-Dem media outlets are remembering and agreeing with Trump's words: "I don't know what he said at the end of that sentence and I don't think he knows either." If Biden continues this way, in debates, on live television, the attention on his weakness can cost him and his party the election. There is still time to introduce a new face and a charged voice but it's hard to imagine Biden and the Democrats doing that. It hasn't happened since 1884, and the idea that he will step down after just one debate is a dream that won't come true. After all, the course of US politics recently has dwelled much more on loyalty and lust for power, over the right thing to do.

Ramisa Rob is in-charge of Geopolitical Insights at The Daily Star.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

