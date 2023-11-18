EC’s act is ‘an improbable fiction’

The announcement of the election schedule by the Election Commission, ignoring calls from various political parties for a negotiated solution to the issue of election-time government before the declaration, is not only deplorable but also an act of adding fuel to the fire. Its action has already contributed to the deterioration of the political situation, and it will continue to reverberate in the coming days.

Since October 28, the country has descended into a violent situation. There are various aspects to it; excessive use of force by police resulting in death and mysterious incidents of arson are obvious, but equally violent is the clampdown on opposition activists, resulting in arrests of more than 10,000 people and hounding of the relatives of activists in contravention to law and fundamental human rights. Another kind of violence is the alleged pressure on political actors by state agencies to participate or face the music.

Besides the EC's obliviousness to these factors, the announcement disregarded the letter of the US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu, who called for a dialogue. The EC did not give time to the political parties to respond to it; instead, it shut the door with a bang. It belies the EC's assessment of the situation as CEC Kazi Habibul Awal told the media on October 25 that the conducive environment for an election was yet to be there. In 2022, the EC, in its road map, promised to work to build trust in the commission, and ensure neutrality of administration. None of that has been achieved, but the EC seems to not care.

Considering the opaque process of the EC's appointment, and its decision to give up its own power as a marker of its willingness to fulfil the ruling party's wishes, there was not much to expect; yet, its activities remind me of a dialogue in Act 3, Scene 4, of the Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare: "If this were play'd upon a stage now, I could condemn it as an improbable fiction."

Ali Riaz is distinguished professor of political science at Illinois State University in the US, non-resident senior fellow of the Atlantic Council, and president of the American Institute of Bangladesh Studies (AIBS). His forthcoming book is titled Pathways of autocratization: The tumultuous journey of Bangladeshi politics.

Views expressed in this comment are the author's own.

