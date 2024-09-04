Multimedia: Women at the forefront
As the quota reform protests evolved into a broader anti-government movement, female students played a pivotal role. They were prominent figures in the Shahbagh demonstrations, often leading protest meetings with their powerful slogans. This video highlights interviews with three female student leaders who were at the forefront of these protests. They share their motivations for joining the protest, the challenges they encountered on campuses and from law enforcement, and their aspirations for Bangladesh's future.
