Who will cover the drains in Gazipur?

Open drains, manholes posing risks in various areas

Just the other day, we pointed out how waterlogging in Dhaka has become as predictable as the monsoon downpours. But this observation would be incomplete without mentioning another predictable monsoon occurrence: the open drain nuisance. In Dhaka, as in Gazipur, Chattogram, or other congested cities, open drains have repeatedly caused injuries and even deaths, especially during and after heavy rains when such drains overflow and become invisible traps. Ideally, downpours and waterlogging should not be mutually inevitable. There should be efficient drainage systems in place to prevent rainwater from inundating roads, and proper safety measures to ensure that drains—if exposed—do not pose risks.

That such basic safeguards are still missing in many cities speaks volumes about the lack of accountability and planning on the part of the relevant authorities. Last week, this negligence claimed another life when the body of 32-year-old Faria Tasnim Jyoti was recovered from a beel in Tongi, Gazipur, two days after she fell into an open drain along the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway. Reportedly, Faria had gone to see a doctor at a nearby hospital when she accidentally stepped into an uncovered drain, which had reportedly been left exposed for some time without any warning signs. Naturally, locals have blamed the Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) for the tragedy.

Open drains and manholes are a common sight in Gazipur. A recent visit to the four-kilometre stretch from Board Bazar to Tongi's Hossain Market has revealed at least 25 drains and manholes left without covers. During rains, when the manholes are submerged, pedestrians risk unknowingly walking into danger, especially at night. Reportedly, miscreants often steal the manhole covers, which are sold off as scrap metal, and things turn risky when this goes unnoticed or unaddressed. Drain covers may similarly go missing.

But the fact that GCC still has no comprehensive list of the open drains and manholes shows how indifferent it has been in addressing this hazard. In Chattogram—another city notorious for its open drains—the risk remains similarly unaddressed despite countless complaints and media reports. Only last month, a three-year-old died after falling into an open roadside drain.

This cycle of tragedies must stop. With the country witnessing persistent downpours, we urge the authorities of all city corporations and municipalities to take immediate measures in this regard. Every exposed drain or manhole must be covered without delay, and cover theft must be prevented simultaneously. The authorities should also prepare lists of all dangerous spots linked to drains and connected water bodies to guide their efforts. Equally important is solving the waterlogging problem in most-frequented areas so as to prevent any tragic incident.