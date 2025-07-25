Editorial
Fri Jul 25, 2025 08:00 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 25, 2025 08:05 PM

Most Viewed

Editorial
Editorial

What's stopping the revival of rights and information commissions?

Fri Jul 25, 2025 08:00 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 25, 2025 08:05 PM
These oversight bodies must not be left in limbo any longer
Fri Jul 25, 2025 08:00 PM Last update on: Fri Jul 25, 2025 08:05 PM
VISUAL: STAR

We share Transparency International Bangladesh's (TIB) concern over the interim government's failure to set up the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Information Commission since assuming office on August 8, 2024. This inertia surrounding the operationalisation of two crucial statutory bodies is alarming, especially as the country has witnessed repeated crimes and human rights abuses in recent months. Following the ousting of the Awami League regime, many politically appointed officials in the administration and statutory or autonomous bodies either resigned or were removed. On September 10, the then chief information commissioner along with another commissioner were suspended. Later, on November 7, the then NHRC chairman and all five members resigned. Since then, the government has taken no visible steps to reconstitute these commissions.

Read more

We need a truly independent, effective rights watchdog

The importance of the functions of these bodies cannot be overstated. Many rights defenders, including this newspaper, have called for the revival and proper empowerment of these organisations, which are governed by a statutory process where the president appoints commissioners based on recommendations from a selection committee. The legal procedure exists, so why has the government failed to act for more than six months? This is particularly baffling given that many advisers in the interim cabinet previously led rights institutions themselves. One would have expected them to prioritise the restoration and strengthening of the NHRC and the Information Commission, not delay it.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Appoint missing commissioners to keep RTI Act alive

To its credit, the government recently signed an MoU with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), paving the way for a UN rights mission in Bangladesh for three years. However, this international initiative with its broad-based mandate cannot replace a national rights body embedded within the country's legal and institutional framework. A properly reconstituted NHRC, with adequate independence and resources, could play a critical role in investigating rights violations—such as use of excessive force by security forces, mob violence, or any discrimination faced by marginalised groups—and providing remedies to victims. It could also advise the government on rights-related reforms.

Read more

Why reforming the NHRC as per the Paris Principles matters

Likewise, a properly empowered Information Commission is essential to ensuring citizens' right to information, particularly in an era of heightened public demand for transparency around critical developments, controversial decisions, etc. The formation of these two commissions is thus essential to rebuilding public trust and democratic oversight, especially ahead of the upcoming elections. We urge the government to immediately form the selection committees, appoint commissioners, and amend relevant laws or rules to ensure these bodies are not only restored but also empowered to act.

Related topic:
Reconstituting NHRCNational Human Rights Commission (NHRC)human rights abuses in BangladeshReconstituting information commissionInformation Commission BangladeshTransparency International Bangladesh (TIB)Bangladesh interim government 2025
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

health services corruption

‘Health services deeply troubled by corruption, lack of accountability’

2y ago
National Human Rights Commission

NHRC to launch online system for lodging complaints

5y ago

Ensure fair contest for government contracts

4m ago

RTI can help our new government fulfil its election pledges

1y ago

Impunity breeding brutality on women: NHRC chief

6y ago
|ব্যাংক

রেটিংয়ের ফাঁপা বুলিতে চাপা পড়েছিল ব্যাংকের দুর্নীতি

‘বেশিরভাগ ব্যাংকের ব্যালান্সশিট কাল্পনিক, সাজানো তথ্যের ওপর নির্মিত।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

গোপালগঞ্জে গুরুতর মানবাধিকার লঙ্ঘন হয়েছে: আসক

২৫ মিনিট আগে