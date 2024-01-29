Editorial
Mon Jan 29, 2024 03:07 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 29, 2024 03:16 PM

Most Viewed

Editorial

Victimised twice, a woman’s fight for life

Take urgent action to rescue her, punish rapist/abductors
Mon Jan 29, 2024 03:07 PM Last update on: Mon Jan 29, 2024 03:16 PM
VISUAL: STAR

We are distressed by the news of the abduction of a rape victim from the one-stop crisis centre of Khulna Medical College Hospital—that, too, right in front of rights activists who were waiting outside to offer her legal support. According to one of the activists, who were also beaten up during the incident, about 10-12 individuals were waiting in front of the crisis centre with a microbus, and as soon as the woman came out, they forced her into the vehicle and took her away. Earlier, the victim reportedly told her doctor that Dumuria upazila's chairman, Ejaz Ahmed, had raped her on Saturday night. She also wanted to file a case with the court, not with any police station, as she said she didn't trust the police.

Read more

If justice had a face now, it would be of victims wronged twice

The fact that she did not trust the police is understandable. And who could blame her? Influential people being given a free pass by law enforcers is a longstanding problem in our country. We have seen many times how investigations into sexual abuse cases lost traction when influential people were involved. In fact, there have been instances where the police refused to even lodge complaints of sexual abuse against powerful individuals. The Khulna case shows what happens when people lose faith in the law enforcers. However, as things played out, members of the local police did go to the crisis centre to record the victim's statement. But we fail to understand why they did not take any precautionary measures to protect her. How is it that she could be abducted in broad daylight in front of a government hospital?

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Ten reforms we need to end impunity for rape

This is an example of double victimisation that not only illustrates the true state of law and order in our country, but also exposes the lack of security for ordinary victims of crimes, particularly when they represent a threat for powerful offenders. We call on the authorities to launch an all-out effort to rescue the victim, hold the perpetrators to account, and take appropriate legal action against the accused rapist.

Related topic:
Abduction of Rape Victim in Khulnarape culture in BangladeshBangladesh criminal justice systemsexual violence against womenviolence against womenimpunity for rapists
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

The devastating shades of intimacy after assault

sexual harassment of RMG workers

Investigate sexual violence against RMG workers

Girl rape at Kamalapur station

4 remanded over Subarnachar gang-rape

Girl rape at Kamalapur station

Mentally challenged teen ‘raped’ in Manikganj

How did Bangladeshi women fare in 2022?

ড. ইউনূস
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

অর্থ আত্মসাৎ মামলায় ড. ইউনূসসহ ১৪ জনের বিরুদ্ধে দুদকের চার্জশিট

আগামীকাল মঙ্গলবার চার্জশিটটি আদালতে জমা দেওয়া হবে বলে দুদক সূত্রে জানা গেছে।

১৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

স্বাদে, গন্ধে অতুলনীয় মানিকগঞ্জের হাজারি গুড়

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification