Tk 150 penalty for shooting a man in the foot?

Disciplinary action against trigger-happy policemen must match their crime

A constable has been fined Tk 150 and five days' drill as disciplinary action for shooting a young man in the foot, leaving him crippled. This happened in 2019 in Keraniganj; and even after five years, it is still not clear why 20-year-old Shahadat Hossain Shyamol was shot by this policeman. The police's version was that Shyamol and his friends had attacked the policemen and tried to take their firearms, a version totally denied by Shyamol. In fact, the National Human Rights Commission, after its probe, recommended that Shyamol be given Tk 2 lakh as compensation, but till date the government has not complied. Is this yet another case of a trigger-happy policeman who knew he could get away with shooting an innocent citizen?

Shyamol's version is that after stopping him at the checkpoint, without saying anything, the constable shot him in the right leg. The constable allowed his friend to take him to the hospital which contradicts the claim of them attacking the policemen.

The day after the incident, Shyamol and his friends were accused in a case for trying to snatch firearms from the cops.

The three-member investigating committee's report stated that it was Constable Saiful's carelessness, lack of skills and negligence in duty that led to this incident. The same report also stated that Shyamol and his friends had attacked the policemen. Why would the constable be found "negligent" or "careless," since it would be his duty to prevent anyone from attacking him and his colleagues and snatching their firearms? Also, why would he be fined or given punishment, as mild as it was, if he was innocent? The facts don't line up.

Shyamols' case reminds us of the ordeal of another young man Limon who, in March 2011, lost his leg after a Rab team shot him at Shaturia village in Khalakathi, mistaking him for a notorious criminal they were looking for. Instead of compensating Limon for maiming him, Rab filed two cases against him, one for possessing arms and another for obstructing law enforcers. They even provided 'evidence'—a worn out revolver and a used bullet cap. Thanks to the then NHRC chairman, the government withdrew both cases in 2013. But Limon had to have his leg amputated and the case filed against the Rab personnel did not provide him justice.

It is deplorable that this is how easily some law enforcers abuse their power and violate ordinary people's rights with impunity. The NHRC's stance shows that Shyamol is innocent, which behoves the government to not only adequately compensate him but also take disciplinary action against the constable that matches his crime. Law enforcers are mandated to protect people's rights and when they violate those rights, they must be held accountable and punished accordingly. It is the basic premise of the rule of law.