The world is failing Rohingya children again

About 6,400 learning centres halt early-grade classes amid deep aid cuts

We are deeply concerned about the future of 400,000 Rohingya children who are facing uncertainty due to disruptions in their education. Reportedly, because of a shortage of funding, nearly 6,400 informal schools run by NGOs in the refugee camps of Cox's Bazar have either suspended classes or significantly reduced teaching hours. On June 3, UNICEF and Save the Children, which supervise the informal learning centres, suspended classes for students ranging from kindergarten to class 4. This is deeply worrying, as these centres not only provide education but also serve as safe spaces for the children.

The total budget requirement for the 1.2 million Rohingyas and 300,000 members of the host community is $934 million this year, but as of July 12, only $303 million (32 percent) has been secured. This means the refugees will now have to struggle even more to access basic rights, including proper nutrition and healthcare. The suspension of educational activities is particularly worrying considering its long-term impact. While $72 million is reportedly required to cover the educational expenses of Rohingya children this year, less than $10 million has been received so far. Hundreds of teachers at the learning centres have also lost their jobs as a consequence of the funding crunch, which was caused by a drastic reduction in humanitarian aid from the US.

Rohingya leaders and teachers of these centres believe that suspending classes from kindergarten to class 4 is not a good idea since most children are enrolled in grades below class 6. Teachers proposed reducing lesson hours for kindergarten to class 4 instead of full suspension, like the way other classes are receiving reduced hours—classes 5 to 7 are receiving lessons four days a month, and those in classes 8 to 10 five days a week. That way, teachers say, the children will not be deprived of their education. They also demanded that the suspended teachers be reinstated. These proposals are valid, and we hope the relevant authorities will consider them.

The learning centres have offered the Rohingya children a hope for a better future and their suspension threatens to rob them of that hope, which must not happen. We urge the government, international donors, and NGOs to work together to secure alternative funding to continue education projects in the camps, and prevent these children from becoming a lost generation.