Spare us from monsoon road-digging

City corporations, utility agencies must strictly adhere to the rules

It is unfortunate that Dhaka residents continue to suffer from the torments of excavated roads and alleys in different parts of the city during the rainy season, despite clear guidelines to the contrary. The guidelines were issued in 2019 and one-stop cells at both city corporations were assigned to coordinate the construction, repair and other development work by various agencies. However, a recent report by a Bangla daily highlights how road-digging is very likely to continue at several places even into the rainy season, thus increasing the risk of accidents, waterlogging, insufferable traffic, and dengue.

According to the report, officials of the city corporations claimed late submission of project proposals by different agencies as one of the reasons for project work to spill into the monsoon season, which is typically from May to September. While proposals are accepted by city corporations between October and April, the officials claimed that many agencies submitt project proposals in late March. The report added that even the city corporations' projects sometimes run into the rainy season. Although there are penalties for breaking the rules, we wonder to whom the two city corporations answer when they carry out road excavation between May and September.

While road excavation work is necessary for the development and maintenance of various utility services required by millions of residents in Dhaka, it should not come at the cost of their physical and mental well-being. Construction that makes a road unusable for half the year, without options for alternative routes, or creates gridlocks around the city, is not just taxing on the patience of commuters, but also impacts the economy by increasing unproductive work hours.

The two city corporations should set examples by following the guidelines and encourage other government agencies to do the same. The one-stop cell at each city corporation must work with the agencies to make sure that their projects are completed within the stipulated time. Exemplary action should be taken against the actors who fail to abide by the stipulations to end the menace of unfinished excavation work that holds Dhaka dwellers hostage come every monsoon.