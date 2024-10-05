Sherpur’s floods is yet another wake-up call

Can we be better prepared next time?

The flood situation in Sherpur district is worsening, with gushing water submerging roads and entering establishments so fast that people have little to no time to escape. At least three deaths have already been reported. Images of people's desperation in trying to save themselves from the ferocity of the water highlight the immediate need to evacuate people faster. Flash floods, as their name indicates, happen suddenly, but continuous heavy rainfall can also predict them. We have been well aware that heavy rainfall was expected throughout the week in most parts of the country and the Meghalaya mountains. Could the government have been better prepared?

So far, the floods have hit three upazilas, affecting more than 163 villages. Water from melting ice in the mountains in Meghalaya keeps entering the lowlands, leaving thousands of people stranded. The army, along with volunteers and the fire service, is evacuating people. They have opened schools as shelters and arranged life-saving equipment such as speedboats and life jackets. However, thousands of people are still waiting to be rescued.

More rain will mean rising water levels, causing further suffering. Already, the floods have destroyed crops, livestock, poultry, and homes. It is, of course, after the floods that the devastation will be clearer and when people will need the most help. The interim government should take lessons from the last few floods, which have been particularly severe. In Feni, particularly, reaching relief to people stranded in remote areas proved to be extremely challenging, leaving them with little food and other necessities.

This year, Bangladesh has witnessed debilitating floods throughout the monsoon season, affecting numerous districts. Unusually heavy rainfall and filled up canals and other water bodies resulted in the water rising faster, making it more difficult for people to evacuate or save their livestock or crops. The situation in Sherpur is no different.

In addition to the immediate steps needed to evacuate people and provide relief, the government must focus on treating post-flood diseases and rebuilding people's lives and homes. The financial losses incurred by individuals are immense, and the government must provide financial and logistical support. Climate change guarantees that floods will be more frequent and more severe in the near future. The efficiency of disaster management must be improved, with proper involvement from civil administration to work alongside NGOs and charitable groups. We must free up water bodies and work together to help flood victims rebuild their lives.