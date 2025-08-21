Let’s not ignore the risk of influenza

Public awareness, vaccination can check its spread

We are quite concerned about the increasing number of influenza cases this year, with both children and adults falling ill to the virus. According to a joint surveillance study by the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) and icddr,b, July saw 2.75 times more influenza cases than the same month last year. The study revealed that out of 2,455 patients who visited 19 designated hospitals with symptoms such as fever, cold, and body aches, 1,453 were diagnosed with influenza. The positivity rate was 21.5 percent in July last year, and 33.4 percent the year before—both far below this year's 59.2 percent. This is the highest rate recorded since influenza surveillance began in the country in 2007. Although health experts expect the caseload to come down from October onwards, we have to be prepared to deal with any possibility.

According to the World Health Organization, seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory infection that spreads easily through droplets when people cough or sneeze. While medication is generally unnecessary, those from vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and those with comorbidities, should seek medical attention, since the illness can significantly weaken the immune system. Health experts have advised wearing masks, avoiding gatherings, and maintaining hygiene to curb the spread. But with the presence of multiple viral diseases during this year—including dengue, chikungunya, and COVID—people suffering from high fever and severe cough are thronging hospitals fearing the worst. Due to this, diagnosis and treatment have also become more complicated, burdening our hospitals.

We, therefore, urge the authorities to take appropriate measures to prevent further spread of influenza. Since the infection rate is significantly higher this year compared to previous years, it must be addressed with greater efficiency. People, especially those experiencing cold and cough symptoms, should wear masks, avoid crowded places, and adhere to hygiene protocols to minimise transmission. For this, raising public awareness through campaigns and media advertisements is essential. It is also important to educate the public about influenza symptoms and care, as dengue, chikungunya, and COVID all can have similar symptoms. Typically, Bangladesh experiences two major flu seasons: March-April and August-September. Therefore, individuals should be encouraged to take the influenza vaccine during February-March, ahead of the seasonal surge. However, as the vaccine remains costly for many, health authorities must explore ways to make it more affordable for the general population.