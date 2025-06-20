Editorial
Fri Jun 20, 2025 11:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 20, 2025 01:58 PM

Most Viewed

Editorial
Editorial

How much longer must Gulshan Lake suffer?

Fri Jun 20, 2025 11:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 20, 2025 01:58 PM
Garbage, sewage, and Eid waste turning the lake into a cesspool
Fri Jun 20, 2025 11:00 AM Last update on: Fri Jun 20, 2025 01:58 PM
VISUAL: STAR

It is disappointing that, like so many of our water bodies near urban centres, Gulshan Lake is also being destroyed by the relentless dumping of all forms of garbage and waste. According to Prothom Alo report, waste in the lake accumulates mostly near its final stretch as one approaches Baridhara DOHS. There, a four-to-five-inch-thick layer of garbage has formed on the water's surface, emitting a strong foul odour. Because of the unbearable stench, no one wants to sit on the terraces or balconies of the buildings lining the lake. Residents on the second to fourth floors of these lake-facing buildings are even forced to keep their windows and doors shut just to keep the smell out.

Read more

Dhanmondi Lake needs to be protected

Although such dumping has become a perennial problem, the situation has recently worsened due to the disposal of entrails and blood from sacrificial animals during Eid. Reportedly, no government workers have come to clean the area so far. A cleaner hired by a nursery owner said that, in addition to sacrificial waste, his cleaning tools have been pulling up all kinds of rubbish. A resident of a nearby building also stated that garbage is regularly dumped into the lake from buildings on both sides.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Although such dumping has become a perennial problem, the situation has recently worsened due to the disposal of entrails and blood from sacrificial animals during Eid. Reportedly, no government workers have come to clean the area so far. A cleaner hired by a nursery owner said that, in addition to sacrificial waste, his cleaning tools have been pulling up all kinds of rubbish.

According to the president of the Gulshan Society, they have been cleaning floating waste from Gulshan Lake using their own funds; however, the larger issue is that all the sewage from Gulshan-Banani and Baridhara DOHS is reportedly being dumped into the lake. He further alleged that, despite repeated appeals to the authorities, no action has been taken. Residents in the area have also expressed frustration with Dhaka WASA, accusing it of allowing waste to be dumped. However, an official of WASA has denied this allegation.

Disappearing ponds
Read more

The disappearing ponds of Dhaka

An environmental expert who has conducted research on pollution in Gulshan Lake has revealed that the level of dissolved oxygen in the lake is less than half the required standard. For instance, the minimum amount of dissolved oxygen should be 5 milligrams per litre of water, but in Gulshan Lake it is only 2 milligrams. Additionally, the level of dissolved solids is twice the acceptable limit, which has severely damaged the lake's aquatic ecosystem, making fish deaths increasingly common.

The relevant authorities must explain why they have allowed the situation to deteriorate to this extent. That Gulshan Lake is in a terrible state is clear as daylight. And it is high time the government took action to reverse it. A regular cleaning mechanism must be established, and the government should work with experts to find a scientifically viable solution to the lake's pollution.

Related topic:
Garbage in Gulshan LakeEid waste disposed in Gulshan lakeriver pollution in DhakaPollution in Bangladeshwaste disposal after slaughter
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Pathetic state of Atrai River

A river paying the price for our greed

2y ago

Dhaka air world's most polluted today

1y ago

Steps to keep Dhaka clean this Eid

9y ago
River pollution

River pollution: It’s now all over the country

2y ago
Sad plight of Sutang river

A river barely hanging on

2y ago
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইসরায়েলের পারমাণবিক অস্ত্র কর্মসূচি সম্পর্কে যা জানা যায়

ইসরায়েল কখনো তার পারমাণবিক অস্ত্র কর্মসূচির কথা স্বীকার করেনি, যদিও বিশেষজ্ঞরা বলছেন- এটি মধ্যপ্রাচ্যের ‘সবচেয়ে জানা গোপন বিষয়’। 

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

দুই সপ্তাহ সময় নিলেন ট্রাম্প, যুদ্ধ কি থামবে?

২ ঘণ্টা আগে