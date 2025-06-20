How much longer must Gulshan Lake suffer?

Garbage, sewage, and Eid waste turning the lake into a cesspool

It is disappointing that, like so many of our water bodies near urban centres, Gulshan Lake is also being destroyed by the relentless dumping of all forms of garbage and waste. According to a Prothom Alo report, waste in the lake accumulates mostly near its final stretch as one approaches Baridhara DOHS. There, a four-to-five-inch-thick layer of garbage has formed on the water's surface, emitting a strong foul odour. Because of the unbearable stench, no one wants to sit on the terraces or balconies of the buildings lining the lake. Residents on the second to fourth floors of these lake-facing buildings are even forced to keep their windows and doors shut just to keep the smell out.

Although such dumping has become a perennial problem, the situation has recently worsened due to the disposal of entrails and blood from sacrificial animals during Eid. Reportedly, no government workers have come to clean the area so far. A cleaner hired by a nursery owner said that, in addition to sacrificial waste, his cleaning tools have been pulling up all kinds of rubbish. A resident of a nearby building also stated that garbage is regularly dumped into the lake from buildings on both sides.

According to the president of the Gulshan Society, they have been cleaning floating waste from Gulshan Lake using their own funds; however, the larger issue is that all the sewage from Gulshan-Banani and Baridhara DOHS is reportedly being dumped into the lake. He further alleged that, despite repeated appeals to the authorities, no action has been taken. Residents in the area have also expressed frustration with Dhaka WASA, accusing it of allowing waste to be dumped. However, an official of WASA has denied this allegation.

An environmental expert who has conducted research on pollution in Gulshan Lake has revealed that the level of dissolved oxygen in the lake is less than half the required standard. For instance, the minimum amount of dissolved oxygen should be 5 milligrams per litre of water, but in Gulshan Lake it is only 2 milligrams. Additionally, the level of dissolved solids is twice the acceptable limit, which has severely damaged the lake's aquatic ecosystem, making fish deaths increasingly common.

The relevant authorities must explain why they have allowed the situation to deteriorate to this extent. That Gulshan Lake is in a terrible state is clear as daylight. And it is high time the government took action to reverse it. A regular cleaning mechanism must be established, and the government should work with experts to find a scientifically viable solution to the lake's pollution.