Get Rajuk’s online services running again

Find the hackers, clamp down on corruption

The hacking of the Electronic Construction Permitting System (ECP), a server of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk), to illegally obtain approval for a building is quite concerning. It has led to Rajuk suspending all activities of the ECP for the last two months, depriving people of all kinds of services such as design approvals and land use clearance. It is baffling that a server that holds such sensitive documents and provides such essential services is not properly protected against possible hacking. Equally baffling is the fact that it is taking so long for Rajuk to fix this problem.

According to a report in this paper, Rajuk authorities have claimed they have sought help from the Bangladesh Computer Council to fix the server errors, but the latter has not yet responded. Does this mean Rajuk officials will just fold their arms and wait until they do? If there was any urgency in the matter, which does not seem to be the case, at least as far as Rajuk is concerned, the logical step would be to look for other computer experts to fix the problem.

Online services were introduced to increase the efficiency and accountability of Rajuk. Allegations of bribery of officials to get files moved within Rajuk were aplenty during the previous government's rule, especially during the days when all services were manual. But even with an online system, there have been long delays. According to reports, land developers have not been able to get the required permits for months, even after applying online and even during this government's tenure. Lack of manpower and an inefficient system have been reportedly causing these delays. One cannot rule out deliberate delays and intentional glitches in the software if remnants of the corrupt system continue to exist.

If the government is serious about its commitment to remove corruption from all its institutions, it must ensure that these online services are provided efficiently by competent, honest officials. Irregularities within Rajuk have been an open secret for many decades and have manifested in the indiscriminate urbanisation of Dhaka that has led to congestion, pollution and public health hazards. Merely having an online service is not enough to improve public services. There must be government oversight to ensure that the systems are working without glitches, genuine or deliberately created, and that they are fully secure. This requires qualified teams that can take prompt action in the case of cyberattacks or technical malfunction. Most importantly, the government must take appropriate measures to completely root out corrupt practices in institutions like Rajuk, which provide such crucial public services.