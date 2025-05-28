Dhaka’s law and order situation demands better interventions

Effective measures needed to curb crime in the capital city

We are concerned by the recent spate of crime in Dhaka that put its law and order situation once again under the spotlight. Since the political changeover in August last year, public security in the city has been an area of concern with a persistent rise in various criminal activities. Although the authorities have taken a number of measures to address the situation, things have proven difficult to manage. The spike in criminal incidents—with CCTV footage of several going viral on social media—is understandably fuelling fear among the general public. The government, therefore, must increase its efforts to comprehensively address these security concerns.

According to data from the Police Headquarters, Dhaka witnessed a noticeable rise in violent crimes in the first four months of this year, with robbery cases almost doubling and dacoity and murder cases nearly tripling compared to the same period last year. Over time, the criminals appear to be growing more audacious, often attacking people in broad daylight. On Tuesday morning, muggers attacked a currency trader, shot him, and robbed him of currencies worth Tk 22 lakh in the city's Mirpur area. On Sunday night, a BNP leader was shot dead by two assailants. Some perpetrators have even been seen carrying machetes, using them to intimidate or attack their victims.

What does it say about our law enforcement if gun-toting, machete-wielding criminals can roam freely in public? In some cases, police appeared reluctant to take action. For instance, a victim of mugging in Nikunja, who was attacked with machetes, reported the incident to Pallabi Police Station but no action was taken until a video of the incident went viral. Speaking to The Daily Star, he said the incident had shattered his sense of security, and—one may easily assume—that of many others.

This situation has persisted more or less since August. While the interim government has taken some initiatives, including deploying army troops with magistracy powers to assist in maintaining law and order, these efforts have often proven insufficient. Unfortunately, the police have yet to fully regain their footing, and criminals continue to take advantage of the vacuum. This is unacceptable. Law enforcement agencies must reassert control over the city's law and order using whatever means necessary. It is unacceptable for people to continue living in fear for their safety.