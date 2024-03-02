Development and conservation must go hand in hand

Make preservation of nature a national priority

The felling of over 50 trees on the banks of the Shitalakkhya River for a development project by the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has once again brought to the fore our national failure to strike a balance between development and environmental conservation. The authorities have gone ahead with the development work, ignoring widespread concern among locals and environment activists, and seemingly unaware of the dire consequences of the depletion of our precious forest resources.

The felling of these trees, predominantly rain trees and banyans, in Narayanganj for a development project not only undermines ecological balance but has also stripped the local community of its natural heritage and social spaces. These trees, which have been part of the landscape for decades, served as crucial green spaces for residents, offering a refuge from the urban sprawl and serving as a gathering place which fostered community interaction and well-being. The felling of the trees—which could lead to longer-term health implications for the local population due to reduced air quality and increased urban heat—reflects a short-sighted approach to development from concerned authorities.

The removal of these trees of various sizes in such a significant number also directly impacts the area's biodiversity. The Shitalakkhya riverbank, identified as one of the 13 Ecologically Critical Areas (ECAs) in the country, is home to numerous bird species and wildlife. Moreover, trees play a vital role in stabilising the riverbank, preventing erosion, and maintaining water quality by filtering out pollutants. Their removal exacerbates the vulnerability of the riverbank to environmental degradation, affecting not only the immediate area but also the broader riverine ecosystem.

In light of these considerations, it becomes even more imperative for authorities to adopt a holistic view of development, one that includes rigorous environmental impact assessments, public consultations, and a genuine commitment to sustainable practices. The preservation of natural resources and the well-being of communities must be at the heart of development policies to ensure that progress does not come at an unacceptable cost to the environment and society.