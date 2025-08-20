Big budget, small impact

Crores spent on dengue control in Dhaka but without satisfactory results

It is unfortunate that despite spending hundreds of crores of taka on dengue control, Dhaka continues to suffer from repeated outbreaks of the disease. Reportedly, in the past nine months, the two city corporations have spent Tk 707 crore—on pesticides, cleaning weeds and water bodies, and equipment purchases—to protect residents from dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases, but have had insufficient results. We have frequently pointed to poor planning and coordination and the absence of a comprehensive policy for the deteriorating dengue situation, but those calls have often fallen on deaf ears. Instead, the two city corporations have continued to carry out their same old mosquito control activities. Experts say that such outdated methods won't work anymore, especially with the changing climate.

When dengue was first detected in Bangladesh in 2000, it was a seasonal disease. Now, it has become endemic, with infections occurring year-round. Therefore, our strategy to fight dengue must also evolve. In this connection, experts claim that targeting Culex mosquitoes is the wrong way to go about it. While Culex breed in dirty water like drains and sewers, Aedes mosquitoes, which cause dengue, breed in clean water around homes, offices, and construction sites. However, these places are difficult for control teams to access, leaving many breeding spots untouched. These areas require targeted interventions. Moreover, experts recommend using larvicides and eliminating breeding sources instead of widespread fogging. They also warn that repeated use of the same insecticides may be ineffective, as mosquitoes have likely developed resistance to them.

Amid such a situation, the two city corporations have proposed their budgets for mosquito control activities for FY2025-26. The DNCC has proposed allocating Tk 135.5 crore for the purpose, with Tk 80 crore set aside for insecticide purchase, while the DSCC has proposed Tk 46.50 crore, with Tk 45 crore allocated for buying insecticides. Since the lion's share of the budgets is spent for insecticide purchases, it is crucial to ensure they procure the right ones, effective against Aedes mosquitoes. Moreover, for better dengue management, we must know the true scale of the outbreak. Currently, the DGHS reportedly collects data from 59 public and private hospitals in Dhaka and 80 district- and divisional-level hospitals, while around 16,000 hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres across the country provide dengue care. This limited surveillance is inadequate and must be expanded.

We urge the authorities to heed expert advice and adopt a holistic, science-based strategy. Establishing a specialised vector management department with a specialised team of scientists to lead research, monitor mosquito resistance, and guide insecticide use is essential. Without coordinated action, our dengue control initiatives will remain ineffective and fragmented.