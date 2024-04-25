Bangladesh-Qatar relations promise positive outcomes

Protection of migrant workers’ rights vital for future growth

The recently concluded two-day visit of the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is a positive sign for Bangladesh's efforts to strengthen regional ties through productive bilateral relationships. The prospect of increased trade, and collaboration on overseas employment, energy, infrastructure, and welfare bodes well for both nations, especially at a time when conflicts in Europe and the Middle East have begun to threaten global commerce and harmony. On the 50th year of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Qatar, this state visit underpins both Bangladesh's goals of formulating meaningful deals with an array of global partners with LDC graduation in the horizon, and Qatar's ambitions of coming out as a voice of reason and reliability from a region that has suffered from long standing turmoil.

Qatar's role in mediation and multilateral diplomacy, as displayed by its involvement in the 2008 Lebanon conflict, the US-Taliban peace talks, and the current Israeli war on Gaza, has been appreciated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and it represents an alignment of interests between the two nations in terms promoting global peace and cooperation.

Bangladesh stands to gain a lot from pursuing close ties with Qatar, as the Arab Gulf state—with whom Bangladesh conducts over $3.5 billion worth of trade—is already a major exporter of LNG, fertiliser, and other petroleum products to Bangladesh, alongside being the destination for a significant portion of migrant Bangladeshi workers. The two countries have signed 10 deals and five memoranda of understanding (MoU), spanning sectors such as maritime infrastructure, trade, investment, tax evasion, education and research, sports, and diplomacy. The petroleum-rich Qatari state's large sovereign wealth fund can prove to be a significant source of foreign direct investment for Bangladesh's Special Economic Zones, and Bangladeshi officials must follow up this promising state visit by creating the right environment of confidence for Qatari investors to finance manufacturing and heavy industries in the country.

Bangladesh's largest stake in Qatar remains the nearly four lakh individuals who have migrated to the Gulf state in search of employment, providing Bangladesh with invaluable remittance. However, various cases of worker's abuse in Qatar have been widely reported, including wage theft, contract violations, and sickness related to working conditions. It is encouraging to see that an MoU on employment was signed between the two countries, aimed at addressing Bangladeshi migrants' problems and creating opportunities for skilled manpower, but it remains to be seen if this translates to any improvement of conditions for migrant workers.

Given the alarming track record of migrant rights' violations in Qatar, ensuring the rights and protection of Bangladeshi workers must be front and centre of any bilateral discussions between Bangladesh and Qatar.