Oman lifts visa restrictions for Bangladeshis

After eight months, the Oman government has lifted temporary visa restrictions on several categories for Bangladeshi nationals.

The exempted visa categories include all official visas, family visas, visitor visas for Bangladeshi nationals living in GCC countries, and visas for engineers, doctors, nurses, teachers, accountants, investors, and high-income tourists, said in a note issued by the Omani Embassy in Dhaka today.

The note also stated that from now on, the local embassy will receive and process all applications and related documents in these categories in coordination with the Royal Omani Police authority.

The embassy note further assured that both concerned authorities in Oman and Bangladesh are working towards lifting the ban on work visas, which is in progress.

Mentionable, in October 2023, the Omani Royal Police imposed a temporary ban on all categories of visas except for official purposes for Bangladeshi nationals in a bid to review their overall migration policy.