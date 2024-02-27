Govt plans to send 60 lakh manpower abroad in 5 yrs: state minister

The government has a work plan to send 60 lakh workers abroad in the next five years, State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury told parliament today.

The state minister said this in reply to a query of ruling Awami League MP Nurunnabi Chowdhury from Bhola-3.

While replying to a query from Nur Uddin Chowdhury Noyon from Laxmipur-2, the junior minister said the government has taken various measures to increase sending manpower abroad.

The measures include signing of memorandum of understanding or agreement with 17 countries on sending manpower.

Shofiqur also said that as ninth country, Bangladesh has earned acknowledgement to send skilled worker in Japan through memorandum of co-operation (MoC).

In reply to a query of Independent MP Abdullah Nahid Niger from Gaibandha-1, the state minister said Bangladesh is sending workers to around 176 countries in the world.

Shofiqur Rahman also said a total of 99.9 lakh Bangladeshi people have been employed abroad in the last 15 years.