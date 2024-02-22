Expatriates are 'ambassadors' of Bangla language, culture

PM's education and cultural affairs adviser tells conference

Bangladeshi expatriates living across the globe are working as "ambassadors" of Bangla language and culture, Prime Minister's Education and Cultural Affairs Adviser Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury said today.

"Bangla language-speaking people are frequently arranging book fairs across the globe, organising different programmes, and working in various ways so that our culture is reflected," he said.

He was addressing the first "NRB/PBO Literature and Culture Conference Dhaka 2024" at Bangla Academy in the capital, organised by Center for NRB Foundation (CNF).

Formally inaugurating the three-day conference, Kamal said Bangalees are now "visible" across the globe, while there is more to do to make such visibility "intense".

Stressing the need for translating Bangla literary works into different languages, he said combined efforts, including those from the government, will be required to this end.

Presiding over the inaugural session, cultural personality Ramendu Majumdar stressed opening cultural centres overseas named after Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He also emphasised the need for the participation of local authors in the conference to create better interaction with authors and cultural activists living abroad.

The conference is expected to feature more than 200 non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) and people of Bangladeshi origin (PBO) throughout three days, said organisers.

CNF Founding President ME Chowdhury Shamim said the conference's objective is to connect Bangladeshi expatriates as well as second and third-generation NRBs who are involved in literature and culture across the globe to their roots.

Prof Ziauddin Ahmed, a Bangladeshi living in the US, said he is hopeful that the conference will be a platform for Bangladeshis who are involved in cultural activities in different countries.

Several sessions will take place on Friday, while on the concluding day on Saturday, the organisers will felicitate a number of individuals with the "NRB/PBO Literature and Culture Conference Award" in 12 categories.

Cultural Affairs secretary Khalil Ahmed, among others, spoke at the event.