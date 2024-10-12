Bangladeshi worker killed in Malaysia building collapse

A 22-year-old Bangladeshi construction worker has died, and two other foreign workers were injured when part of a building under construction collapsed at Jalan Bukit Senjuang in Bandar Hilir, Malaysia.

Melaka Fire and Rescue Department's deputy director, Raja Saiful Iswandy Raja Hassan, said the incident occurred at 6:00pm on October 10.

The other two victims, both from Pakistan, were found buried under the rubble at 6:40pm and 8:38pm.

The Pakistani workers, aged 49 and 32, sustained serious injuries and were taken to Melaka Hospital for treatment.

"The deceased's body was found buried under piles of construction materials and was retrieved around 12:20am on October 11," Raja Saiful Iswandy explained to reporters at the scene.

He said the search and rescue operations were challenging due to the dangerous protrusions of steel at the construction site.

Reinforcements from the Special Tactical and Rescue Team of Malaysia (Storm), comprising 40 personnel, were called in to assist with the rescue efforts.

Raja Saiful Iswandy noted that six foreign workers were conducting work at the site when the accident happened.

The department received a distress call at 6:18pm on October 10, and 81 personnel arrived at the scene about ten minutes later.

Copyright: The Star/Asia News Network